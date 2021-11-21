Logitech G, a Logitech brand and a leader in gaming technology and equipment innovation, in collaboration with one of the world’s most popular streamers and former pro gamer, Michael “shroud” Grzesiek, present a completely redesigned version of Shroud’s favorite mouse, the wireless mouse Logitech G303. The new model has been designed and manufactured to meet shroud’s exact specifications and performance demands.

“Having the opportunity to design a mouse with Logitech was a dream come true. The G303 is my favorite mouse of all time and using that as design inspiration, we made my perfect mouse, ”says shroud. “Collaborating with Logitech G was an incredible experience, and I am very proud of the final product. I’m excited to bring it to all my fans »

“It’s no secret that shroud takes his job as a professional gamer very seriously, and having the right equipment is important to his success,” says Ujesh Desai, CEO of Logitech G. “In collaboration with shroud, we started with the classic G303, then we adapt it to your hand, calibrate it to your touch, and create a mouse that perfectly fits your needs. If you are a fan of shroud and you want the same tool that he uses, this is your mouse. »

Known for his incredible aim – and a self-proclaimed wireless fanatic – shroud loves the precision, accuracy, shape and feel of the G303 wireless mouse. Logitech G worked closely with shroud to concretely understand how to improve the original G303 to meet his specific needs and preferences. We improved and updated the shape, changed the position of the side buttons, changed the location of the switches, adjusted the weight, and even included subtle markings to approximate the grip position of your fingers, all in an effort to build the perfect mouse. for shroud.

Through a unique collaborative design process, shroud worked with a variety of models and tools to perfectly match the shape and geometry of the mouse to his specifications. Additionally, we had in-depth discussions about the components and included technology to ensure it included the most advanced and professional-grade technology.

The remastered G303 Shroud Edition features LIGHTSPEED, which offers ultra-low latency and reliable performance. The mouse is also equipped with Logitech’s proprietary HERO 25K sensor, which provides precision and speed without sacrificing power. Subtle improvements to the mouse, including subtle markings that approximate shroud’s finger grip positions, translucent side panels to allow a window into technology, and USB-C connections were all required by it.

Weighing in at 75 grams, the shroud G303 is light, robust, and comfortable enough to allow for low-sensitivity DPI and faster aiming. Combined with the 145 hours of battery life, gamers will be able to play all day. And of course the Logitech G303 Shroud Edition is available in shroud’s favorite color: black.

Price and availability

Available from November 2021. The Logitech G303 Shroud Edition Wireless Gaming Mouse is expected to retail for a retail price of € 129.

