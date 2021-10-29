There are many types of helmets on the market and if we get fully into the field of headphones to play or ‘gaming’, even more so.

Logitech is one of the very present companies in this segment and has some of the best headsets to play with. So you know that you have to offer something different for the user to respond and that is the raison d’être of the G435.

These are helmets to play with that are very comfortable and that they have a weight of about 165 grams, extremely pore so that we forget that we are wearing them.

They are mid-range helmets that we can get for about 80 euros and then We tell you our opinion of these Logitech G435 in an analysis in which we review whether or not they are worth it.

Logitech G435TypeOver-ear without noise cancellationDriver40 millimetersFrequency20 Hz to 20 kHz | 100 dB maximum volume, optionally limited to 85 dB Surround Sound Dolby Atmos | Tempest 3D | Windows SonicHeadphone weight165 gramsMicrophoneTwo built-in microphones | 100Hz to 8kHz responseBluetooth Connections | USB Lightspeed compatible with PC, Mac, PS4 and PS5ChargingUSB-CAutonomy About 15 hoursPrice80 euros at Amazon

Sections of the analysis of the Logitech G435:

The most comfortable helmets I’ve ever tried

We are going to start talking about design because it is obvious that They are ‘different’ headphones both by design and by the sensations in the head.

The packaging itself is something different from the usual because we do not see plastic anywhere. The ties that hold the cable are made of a kind of cardboard, the headphones are protected in a paper bag and the only thing that has plastic is … the components.

Logitech is quite committed to that plastic-free future that a number of companies are promising and here’s an example both on the box and on the headphones themselves.

Yes, they are plastic, but as specified on the web, 22% of the body is made from recycled plastic post-consumer. And look, it’s a detail that’s really cool.

But hey, if we talk about the. aesthetic section, we have three color combinations and ours is the most sober, but still they feel very modern with that black body that has lime yellow cables and buttons.

Buttons are pressed very comfortably and as soon as you put them on, you notice two things. The first is that they are extremely comfortable and, for hours with them on my head, the headband has not bothered me at all.

The second is that they are exceptionally light headphones. They weigh only 165 grams, very little, and thanks to that weight and that the pads are very comfortable, the headband does not hurt us.

I would have put a little more padding in here, even if it goes up a few grams, since not all heads are the same and the hard plastic might bother someone.

The foam in the headphones is comfortable, breathable and fits the ear very well, covering the entire perimeter of it.

They isolate practically nothing, but they are open headphones, and what I do not like is that the transducers are not protected by the typical mesh that protects from dust, especially this delicate element.

Now, being a gaming headset … Where is the mic? This time, Logitech has integrated it into the left earpiece.

It is not removable and I think it is a very good option to wear the headphones also on the street without giving the cante, although the sound quality, especially with background noise, we will see that it leaves something to be desired.

Bluetooth and USB ‘spike’ to make things easier

In design they attract attention and I already tell you that they seem very, very comfortable, especially for long hours of work or play, but it is time how it behaves both in sound and in connectivity.

Logitech has LightSpeed ​​technology, a USB dongle that we can connect to devices such as compatible consoles, PC and Mac so, without having to configure Bluetooth, the headphones connect automatically.

Sound latency with this technology is lower than the one we have when we connect via Bluetooth, but it is still not low enough to edit video with them on.

I have tried, but cannot because there are a few milliseconds of latency that would ruin the result and the downside is that the USB-C does not transmit audio in this model and that we do not have a 3.5 mm jack.

So video editors, this is not for you. But hey, it is not that they are designed for that and in their own way they behave quite well.

The USB ‘spike’ can be connected to PS4, PS5, PC and Mac and is fully Plug & Play. We insert the system and voila, to listen and speak if we have a chat or a video call.

By Bluetooth we will be able to connect to compatible devices. To start the Bluetooth pairing we must press the power button plus the micro mute button for a few seconds and the connection is stable.

Yes indeed, do not work on Xbox or LightSpeed ​​or Bluetooth, but you are going to be able to pair them with a Switch or with your mobile.

However, How do you go from Bluetooth connection to LightSpeed ​​or vice versa? With the headphones on, we have to hold the microphone mute button for a few seconds. When the LED is in light blue it is that LightSpeed ​​is working and if it is in dark blue it is Bluetooth.

And something interesting: if they are working with LightSpeed ​​on the PC or on PS5 and you have had them paired via Bluetooth to the mobile, they will not work if they call you, since the connection is not dual. Either it’s on Bluetooth or on LightSpeed.

The truth is that it would have been interesting if these connections were simultaneous to, for example, take a call easily if we are caught playing on the console.

Immersive experience with zero isolation

Oh well, let’s go with the sound experience, since in the end it is something very, very important. We have already said that in this model we are going to listen to what is happening around us, something that some people appreciate for not isolating themselves too much when they play or work.

The headphones are 40 millimeters and I think that the experience is balanced, since they do not abuse the bass, something that usually happens in these products, especially in those that cost less than 100 euros.

The bass is boosted to make it more spectacular, but the sound experience is actually worse because the mids and highs are not well dimensioned.

Here we have a response from 20 Hz to 20 kHz and the volume can be set to 100 dB, but it is limited to 85 dB.

We will be able to remove this limitation, but in my opinion it does not make sense because the headphones have a high enough volume as standard and because the limitation is designed to protect our ears.

As I say, they are not the headphones with the most powerful bass, but in games I think the experience is good, as well as listening to music or video calls and we have a carousel of technologies like Atmos, Tempest and Windows Sonic.

We’ve been playing on the systems, and titles, that support this immersive audio and the experience is great, especially with video games that are built to support these stereo headset technologies.

At the level of audio consumption we have not had any complaints, but the microphone is another song. The noise creeps in right away and our voice sounds very, very canned.

I have had no complaints from the friends I play with, but in recordings or video calls I notice, and they notice, that I wear different headphones than the ones I usually wear.

So yes, it is very comfortable to have the microphone integrated into the body, but the quality of it is quite fair.

Eos yes, I repeat what I said on the subject of video editing and latency, this may not be a problem for you. If you just want light helmets to play with, you won’t mind the latter.

About 15 hours with USB-C charging

Autonomy is always important in headphones like these, since we do not want to run out of battery just when we are going to take them to play games with friends, for a call or simply to listen to music.

The manufacturer says we have 18 hours of autonomy on a charge, but we don’t know the exact conditions. We, between sessions of our podcast, video games talking with friends and listening to music, we have about 15 hours of use, which is not bad at all.

The volume has remained between 50% and 70% in these tests, since I consider that going higher is not necessary in a domestic environment and the truth is that I am happy with the autonomy.

What I didn’t like so much is that most headphones give you three warning beeps before running out of battery.

These launch … more than five and it is a confusing message because it has always caught me thinking “ok, the third warning has sounded, I can still stretch”, but the next day when I go to put them on they are out of battery.

It would be fine less warning touches or that the battery appears somewhere on the computer when you use them with the USB connector. If you use them via Bluetooth, the icon of the remaining battery will appear.

They are charged by USB-C and the good thing is that they can be charged while we use them. It is a hoot because there are more expensive helmets that do not allow this and it is quite annoying.

Of course, I would have loved if they had a headphone jack to be able to use them as passive headphones without pulling the battery. It is something that comes in handy in emergencies.

He has the three ‘B’, but with a counter that can throw back more than one

We reached the end of the analysis of the Logitech G435 and what we have had during our tests are headphones that they comply in sound quality and drums, but which, above all, stand out for their tremendous comfort and versatility.

Being able to connect via Bluetooth and the proprietary wireless connection, it is very convenient to switch from one device to another to play or listen to music on the PC, but go out to anything with the headphones linked to the mobile. Of course, changing from one to the other is not an intuitive process.

They have an adequate sound, the Atmos extra is much appreciated in certain gamesThey are compatible with practically any system and the best thing, what I highlight the most, is that they are tremendously comfortable.

What is that ‘against’? Well, precisely, the open design of the headphones, so the reduction of ambient noise is minimal and in conditions with background noise, we will find out practically everything that happens.

The Logitech G435 are the new mid-range gaming helmets that have surround sound and whose most striking feature is a weight of only 165 grams, which makes them very comfortable headphones.

If that is not a problem and you want helmets in which design and lightness are a fundamental requirement, these G435s are a very good option.