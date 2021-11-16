11/16/2021 at 23:31 CET

The BM Logroño La Rioja has achieved this Tuesday one of the main surprises of European handball So far this season by “starting” the first point from the almighty SC Magdeburg, with a draw (29-29), in a clash that the Riojans have deserved to win due to their drive in the second half.

LOG

MAG

WB LOGROÑO LA RIOJA, 29

(13 + 16): Markelau (p), Rivero (2), Casado (10, 5p), El Korchi, Rubiño (2), Serradilla (4), David Cadarso (3), Moreira (2), Dutra (5 ), Javi Rodríguez, Mario Dorado (1), Javi Rodríguez and Kisselev.

SC MAGDEBURG, 29

(16 + 13): Green (p), Hornke (1), Mertens (4), Smits (4), Weber (7), O’Sullivan (1), Preuz (2), Jensen (p), Chrapkowski ( 1), Kristjansson, Petersson, Magnusson (5, 2p), Guillerud (1), Bezjak (3) and Damgaard.

REFEREES

Nygaard and Pedersen (Denmark). They excluded two minutes to the locals Serradilla, El Korchi and Javi Rodríguez; and to Magnusson, Bezjak and Preuz, from SC Magdeburg.

SCORE EVERY FIVE MINUTES

2-2, 4-3, 6-7, 6-9, 9-12, 13-16 (rest), 15-17, 17-19, 19-22, 25-25 and 29-29 (final).

INCIDENTS

Match of the group stage of the European League played before about 1,000 spectators at the Palacio de los Deportes in La Rioja (Logroño).

The Rioja team has made some mistakes so far this season, but it has also already shown that it can compete at a high level. And this has been one of those occasions, thanks, above all, to the fact that it has not had any complex and when it could have sunk has known how to react and put the reigning club world champion on the ropes.

What’s more, tactically he has known how to play the game that suited him; has survived the “indolent” pace that the German team has tried to impose and in the final stretch has accelerated enough to scare Magdeburg, which, to a large extent, has not lost due to the level of its goalkeeper, the Danish Green, who has stopped the last launch of the Rioja.

Magdeburg, which by results is now the fittest team in the world (he was leading the competition, he is undefeated in the Bundesliga and beat Barcelona in the World Cup) he arrived in Logroño to pass a procedure and, perhaps, that mentality took its toll on him in the end.

From the first half it was clear the difference between a team, the German, who played calmly and “chewed” each play, and another, the Spanish, who was going to the limit and wanted to run to compete. In this dynamic, the game remained balanced for a quarter of an hour, although then Magdeburg began to be comfortable and open a gap on the scoreboard.

Danish international goalkeeper Green was the first to push the bar quality of the German team, who leaned on him to remain calm until the break, which he arrived with three goals difference (13-16).

The crash did not change much in the first minutes of the second half but soon the Logroño showed that it had a more speed while the Germans continued without wanting, or being able, to run. AND Logroño gave the first warning six minutes into the second period (16-17) and he never left the party anymore.

In fact, with 23-23 in the light, less than nine minutes away, the faith of the Riojans reached the maximum, with the entire crowd shouting “yes, we can.” Just at that moment, the Brazilian striker Leonardo Dutra “woke up” and led the final “arreón” of Logroño, with 25-24 just over five minutes to go.

Since then Magdeburg no longer took the lead and limited themselves to balancing each goal of a Logroño spurred on by Rivero, Casado and Dutra himself. But the quality of the German team was evident in all the actions of the final stretch, in which they did not fail in attack either, as if they were waiting for the error of the locals to take the victory.

But that did not happen and after the last equalized, at 29, he left the ball to the Rioja with 48 seconds ahead, in which the Magdeburg defense managed to hold Dutra and his goalkeeper, brilliant all night, stopped Casado’s last pitch, which only missed that one in the entire match.