LOL Surprise! ™ Movie Night, the latest installment of the video game based on the award-winning toy franchise LOL Surprise! ™, will be released in physical format in stores for Nintendo Switch ™. Reservations are already available in stores in our territory.

From the publisher Nighthawk Interactive and MGA Entertainment, Inc. (MGAE), the world’s largest and fastest growing private toy company, LOL Surprise! ™ Movie Night will have players create their own “Rising Star,” perform in studio batches, and try to become the next big thing in LOL Ville. Learn lines, “Strike a Pose”, meet other “Stars” and play through a variety of film productions in the form of games and missions. The journey to stardom begins now in this fun 3D adventure set in the LOL Surprise! ™ universe.

“We are delighted to partner with Nighthawk to create an exciting video game for our LOL community. We believe our fans are already stars, but now they can experience Hollywood life in a fun new way. ”Isaac Larian, CEO and Founder of MGA.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with MGA to launch a fun and engaging new experience based on the Movie Magic line of toys. We believe that fans of LOL Surprise! they will be delighted with the outcome, and we can’t wait for them to get their hands on the game, ”Joseph Sutton, President of Nighthawk Interactive.

LOL Surprise! Movie Night ™ allows players to experience the Hollywood lifestyle of gaming through:

Lights! Camera! Action!. LOL. Ville are busy and bustling with activities found at different filming locations. Players can memorize the scripts for the upcoming show, grab movie popcorn, run from the ghosts in the spooky mansion, venture out on a desert excursion, or assemble the production on a set.

Live a luxurious lifestyle. After a long day on set, it’s time to sit back and relax at home, where players can decorate their apartment or show off the latest in fashion and accessories using glitter tokens.

But first, let me take a selfie. Movie stars have to look pretty for the camera! Players can take a selfie with their favorite OOTD (Outfit of the Day) and personalize photos with colorful stickers and cool filters.

Surprises galore. Players will travel through the game to acquire a LOL Surprise Ball that contains a plethora of gifts, including wallpaper, rugs, furniture, and much more.