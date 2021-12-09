NEW YORK (December 9, 2021) – Former pound-for-pound king Vasiliy “Loma” Lomachenko has saved some of his best performances for the New York City limelight, and hopes to do so again the Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in the 12-round lightweight main event against former world champion Richard “RC” Commey (ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN +, 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT).

The Lomachenko vs. Commey headlines a four-fight broadcast after the Heisman Trophy Ceremony. Heavyweight knockout artist Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson (10-0, 10 KOs) returns in an eight round match against Oleksandr Teslenko (17-1, 13 KOs) of Ukraine, the recent Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (3-0, 2 KOs) faces Mexican veteran José Zaragoza (8-3-1, 2 KOs) in a six-round lightweight clash, and middleweight Nico Ali Walsh (2-0 , 2 KOs) opens the broadcast in a four-round match against Reyes Sánchez (6-0, 2 KOs).

Preliminary fights to be broadcast on ESPN + (5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT) will feature Puerto Rican junior middleweight phenom Xander Zayas (11-0, 8 KOs).

This is what the fighters had to say during the press conference:

• Vasiliy Lomachenko

“Madison Square Garden is a special place for me because during my professional career I had many memorable fights here. It is the Mecca of boxing. Thanks, Commey, you are a strong fighter. I think we are giving a very interesting fight to the fans. As I said before, he has great power and reach, he has experience and a great heart. “

“I am very excited because this is the next step in my boxing career and it will be very interesting for the fans.”

• Richard Commey

“I feel good. I’m very excited. This is the second time I have come here. Last time it didn’t work out well for me {against Teófimo López}, so I have the opportunity to write a new story at the Garden. “

“I have my whole country behind me. I have all the little kids at home who want to be where I am, and I know it’s not an easy fight, but I’m going to give it my all. Losing is part of boxing, so no matter how you lose, it’s all about coming back. So, no matter what happened to the Teofimo López fight, it is what it is and I took the loss like a man. I knew I had to go back and I came back very strong, and that’s why Loma chose me, and on Saturday we’ll see what happens. I come to give a great show ”.

• Jared Anderson

“I’ll be honest, he let a cruiserweight stop him, so that says it all. I had quite a difficult camp emotionally, but we got in physically well. Now we are mentally prepared, thanks to my team. It means a lot that they are behind me ”.

• Oleksandr Teslenko

“I know I’m not the favorite, but I don’t care what people say.”

• Nico Ali Walsh

“This is a tremendous experience and it has been an honor. The past few months have been a whirlwind of emotions, and being among these great fighters means a lot. All these fighters that I’ve seen before in the past. Being on the Lomachenko card is incredible ”.

• Xander Zayas

“I have to close the year strong and put on a great show on my Madison Square Garden debut.”

“I’ve been having a lot of fun here in New York. It means a lot to me. It means a lot to Puerto Rican fans. My team achieved a great victory two weeks ago {with George Kambosos Jr.} here at Madison Square Garden, so I want to keep that momentum, I’m ready to put on a show on Saturday night. “

• Keyshawn Davis

“I’ve signed with Top Rank, the Olympics are over, and I feel like there’s really no more pressure. Everything is business from now on. I believe a lot in myself. I know I can fight. I’m going to go to the ring like I’ve been doing all this year. We’re just going to keep this train running. “