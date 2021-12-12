Vasyl Lomachenko connected two lefts to Richard Commey and made him stumble and bounce off the ropes. The African returned to the fighting position and the Ukrainian sent him to the corner. A second later the bell rang. It was the second round of their fight and Loma was enjoying it. The former world champion in three divisions took a very important risk. He had chosen a very difficult opponent for his characteristics: bigger, stronger and with a great punch. It seemed like a last test to ask for revenge against Teofimo. Lopez’s loss shattered any rematch (his latest executioner will gain weight), but he had to face that challenge. He did it perfectly and beat him by clear unanimous decision (117-110, 119-108 and 119-108). He only needed to knock out when he could. He forgave, inexplicably in the seventh.

Lomachenko is a diesel fighter, but this time it only took him a round to read the fight. Commey threw out bombs every time he threw a punch. It could not be trusted. He did not, dIn the second round, Loma brought out his entire arsenal. It varied planes, speeds, angles… Against Nakatami, in June, the Ukrainian showed a good level, but in New York this Saturday he left great sensations. Let no one forget him for the light. It was the message he wanted to send and he did.

Lomachenko’s defensive qualities are extraordinary, as are his offenses. When he proposed it, he was untouchable and answered with long series. It was on another level to see how Loma made his opponent’s hands fail. The Ukrainian was so comfortable that he even allowed himself the luxury of standing up, being locked in the corner and turning the tables to cross with Commey in the sixth round. The Ghanaian was tough, but as the rounds went by he lost the punch he had at the beginning. He did not stop trying, but his qualities were diminishing. Loma, for his part, was punishing him and the predictable happened. With a crochet in the short he sent him to the canvas in the seventh. The former world champion in three divisors warned his rival’s corner that Commey was not well. The referee invited him to continue, but he was right. The Ghanaian’s legs gave out and Loma asked the same … but they let him continue.

At the corner Commey asked to continue and the doctor, before starting the eighth, checked him to give him the OK. Lomachenko, surprisingly, didn’t want to press. It seemed like he wanted to allow her to recover. In the ninth, the Ghanaian came out aggressive and putting a lot of pace. The strategy didn’t seem like the best, but geniuses do genius things. When Loma stepped on the gas again, he was superior again. He looked like he was looking for the final thrust, but no. He played, liked and won easy without chasing the KO. Commey, for his part, never gave his arm to twist and always tried to follow and surprise. He did not detract from the scene. Once he complied in the ring, Loma was clear on the microphone: “I am the one who deserves the opportunity to fight Kambosos. If it is offered to me, I will accept it. I will fight anywhere in the world“.