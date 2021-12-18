

Local firefighters indicated that they tried to do cardiopulmonary resuscitation but died at the scene.

Photo: Matthew Lloyd / .

Two sets of twins, ages three to four, caused a commotion in London, England, after the fire of a Christmas tree inside his house will blind the lives of the four children on Thursday night.

According to the London Metropolitan Police investigation, brothers Kyson and Bryson, four, as well as Leyton and Logan, three, were alone in the house, and they speculate that the front door caught fire due to the Christmas tree lights, and then burst into flames with the four children inside the house.

The firefighters entered a few minutes later with the flames already present in the house and rescued the children before performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation in the middle of the street before the paramedics arrived; but nevertheless, Despite the efforts, the four children were declared dead when they were taken to the hospital.

“When we arrived, there were only the four children we rescued,” Deputy Fire Chief Richard Millis reported from the scene of the fire in Sutton, south London.

The mother of the deceased, Deveca Rose, 27, lived alone with her children and was not at the scene at the time of the fire and was arrested on suspicion of child neglect and is in police custody, according to the newspaper The Sun.

The children’s paternal grandfather, Jason Hoath, recounted how the father of the four who died is devastated by the tragic loss of his children.

“I just left my son. He is absolutely devastated. We all are. I lost my four grandchildren and he also lost his four children, ”said Hoath.

Grandpa Jason further noted that his son “is shattered” and has been awake all night, but despite trying to get some sleep, he was unable by the nature of what happened. He added that the children’s gifts were all stored under the tree and they do not know for sure what happened.

Meanwhile, a neighbor, who did not reveal his identity, also spoke out about the tragic death of the twins and remembered the times they used to see them with a radiant and happy attitude.

“Everyone has been very understanding. We used to see the mother in her early twenties in the mornings. The children went to the same school as mine, which is Westbourne Primary School. The kids looked really happy and sweet, nothing seemed out of place. Everyone on this road knew them and the boys were really cute ”, said the neighbor.

For its part, Westbourne Elementary School issued a statement on the devastation caused by the death of the twins and pledged to support families and the community in the event, ITV News reported. .

“Westbourne School and its entire community are devastated by the news of the tragic loss of the four children. Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to the family and anyone else affected by this heartbreaking event. We will continue to support children, staff, families and the community during these difficult times.“Said the educational institution.

You may also like:

• Man in Maryland recorded himself on Facebook Live moments before killing his ex-wife and committing suicide

• Parents of minor accused of starring in Michigan shooting show no remorse, sheriff revealed

• Five children die after falling from a bouncy castle that rose through the air