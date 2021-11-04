Right at the peak of success is where the famous Mexican regional group Grupo Firme has been placed, because throughout its 7-year artistic career, the band led by Eduin Caz has achieved everything possible.

It was in 2014 when Eduin Cazares and Joaquín Ruiz, decided to unite their talent in order to give way to the creation of one of the highest representatives of Mexican music, which he would later call: Firm Group.

Since then, he has risen to international fame thanks to songs such as ?? Pídeme ??, ?? El Roto ?? and ?? Juro por Dios ??, which have led them to set foot in countries like Colombia, USA, as well as play in various states of their native country.

Just seven years after its creation, the band has become the representative of Mexico. Photo: IG / grupofirme

Despite the pandemic, the group remained in force and with a lot of movement through its social networks, but without a doubt this 2021 has been one of the best they have gone through.

Well, they have been crowned with recognition and nominations in galas such as Premios Lo Nuestro and the iHeartRadio Music Awards, as well as putting their songs on the most important Spotify and Apple Music playlists.

Eduin Luna has managed to lead the group to the top of success. Photo: IG / grupofirme

But now, they have placed a new star on their foreheads as they have crept into one of the most exclusive lists in the world.

Grupo Firme enters the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

It was on August 3, when Eduin Caz and Grupo Firme launched the song ?? Ya Superame ??, along with its official video through the YouTube platform, which so far already has just over 97 million reproductions.

This song has been one of the favorites of people and experts in the music industry because a few days ago it was announced that the song was placed at number one on the charts. Billboard’s Regional Mexican Airplay.

But this is not all, because not only did they enter the prestigious Billboard list, but they also became the first group of that genre on the hit list of Billboard Hot 100.

The band is in one of its best moments. Photo: IG / grupofirme

The song was placed at number 92 on the list, since in 2014, no Mexican was placed, since the last one was the singer Marco Antonio Solis.

It is worth mentioning that this list includes the most exclusive singers and interpreters in the music industry, and a firm group is next to stars such as:

Justin Bieber ED Sheeran Dua Lipa Elton John The Weeknd Kanye West

The Sinaloan band is above artists such as the American group Jonas Brothers, with their song ?? Who’s in your head ??, since they already have little more than 15 years in the music industry.

Grupo firma beat The Jonas Brothers at number 93. Photo: IG / grupofirme

