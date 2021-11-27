It is no secret to anyone in the world of football and the music industry Shakira and Gerard Piqué have positioned themselves as one of the most stable and beloved media couples of the moment.

The Colombian has more than 20 years of artistic career, and her fame has placed her as a worthy representative of pop music in Spanish and English, while on the Spanish side, her sports career is at the top of Europe.

Not everything has been rosy, because throughout 11 years of relationship and two children in common the couple has had to face rumors that point to their separation.

Like any couple, celebrities have had some problems that they have solved very well.

And it is that issues such as infidelity and the age difference have been some that have circulated on the network and have put the relationship of the singer and the footballer in the line of fire.

What is a fact is that the couple is in one of its best stages, as the maturity of both has made them create not only a great family but also a good team.

It should be noted that the couple has always been very discreet with their family and relationship, as they have tried to keep the happy moments out of social networks and the eye of the press.

The couple have always been together and could take another step right now.

But now, it has been someone very close to the couple who confirmed that the couple could reach the altar very soon.

Shakira and Gerard Piqué finally get married

It should be mentioned that on more than one occasion the singer has assured that for her and the footballer they do not need a role for her love to be important to them, in addition to that in 2018 she assured that she is afraid.

The interpreter of “Waka Waka” offered an interview with 60 Minutes of the CBS chain, where she explained why she does not want to marry Piqué, and the footballer totally agrees.

“Marriage scares me. I don’t want him (Piqué) to see me as his wife, but rather as his girlfriend. It is as if it were a forbidden fruit. I prefer to keep him attentive and think that anything is possible depending on his behavior, “he said.

But now, it seems like life has taken a new turn, and Milan and Sasha’s parents may be considering formalizing their relationship and reaching the altar once and for all.

It was the manager of the Colombian singer Shakira, Jairo Martínez who confessed to the cameras of “Suelta la sopa”, the good relationship she has with the Spanish family, and how much they appreciate her.

“Gerard’s parents adore her, and just yesterday he asked me what I thought of him and I said: ‘when a person brings out the best in you, it is because he is an excellent human being.’

The Spanish family loves the Colombian very much.

It should be noted that the manager also shared some aspects of the couple’s children that very few knew, as it seems that the two children have decided to lean more towards the arts than sports.

“The Shakira who is with Gerard, is the best I have seen, she has two beautiful children, one is an artist and the other is more intellectual. I think they both have everything from Shakira, in my opinion, I see both of them more as an artist than as an athlete ”, he commented.

It seems that the children inherited their mother's talents.

