In a process of constant vindication and having to show that he can be a great star of the league. This has been the way of Lonzo ball since he landed in the Lakers surrounded by an excessive media circus and irresponsibly orchestrated by his father. It was soon seen that this player had a very different personality from his father and that although it is true that he was not going to be one of the best in history or more spectacular, a priori, he had talent, vision of the game and intangibles that they could make you a memorable player. It seems to have found its natural habitat in some Chicago Bulls where it is shining with brilliance and gives them a rhythm of play and its own identity, also progressing clearly at launch, as shown NBA statistics.

“We are one of the best teams in the league, we have a lot to improve, but we are in the right direction,” he said on ESPN, wanting to give prominence to DeMar DeRozan, a great revelation of the team with an All Star level, but knowing that without he Illinois would be a much less orderly and consistent team. And it is that Lonzo maintains those defensive intangibles that allow him to steal balls with recurrence, but he has greatly improved in ball management and decision-making. Seeing himself as the third sword of the team helps him take pressure off, kneading less ball and making fast and accurate passes to find spaces for Lavine and the aforementioned DeRozan.

Lonzo Ball is posting 44.4% accuracy from triple this season

His ability to swing around a corner and throw effectively completely breaks the schemes of defenses, which had become accustomed to floating him in his early years in the league. It is not easy to perceive such an obvious and rapid improvement in the launch as the one that has been made Lonzo Ball, going in four years from 30% correct to 44.4% from the triple line. He has built a game with few fuss, fleeing from ornaments and feeling comfortable in the background, but his importance in Chicago Bulls it is manifest. The feelings of the team are sublime and it is impossible not to think of them as one of the most serious contenders for the ring.