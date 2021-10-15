.

The singer and songwriter Chiquis Rivera ignited the networks with a set of provocative photos on her Instagram account, where she is seen proudly showing off her legs. “Thick thighs save lives”, “he wrote in the publication, where he is seen in a sensual outfit, white boots and hat.

Then, in another set of images from the same session, he posted “Maybe I’m not to your liking, but thank God for self-love is not a requirement. The Best of You with Chiquis, tonight at 9 PM/8C @ .nbcuniverso ”, alluding to her new television show that premiered yesterday on NBC Universo, where in addition to being the animator, she made her debut as an executive producer.

The publications provoked a wave of comments from his followers and more than 150 thousand likes. “Rich, powerful and expensive”, “What shapely legs, you can tell that you spend it doing legs in the gym”, “You are the most beautiful! No matter what they say, you continue to shine as always “, were some of the comments from his fans.

According to statements by the multifaceted artist and businesswoman, her program “Lo Mejor de Ti con Chiquis” seeks to enhance the self-love of men and women. “I am very happy with this new stage of my life. My passion is making people happy. “The Best of you with Chiquis” is part of my mission, to be able to help others. They have always instilled in me that the blessings that God gives us must be shared. I know that I cannot do it alone and that is why with my team of experts we will help transform people’s lives to fulfill their dreams ”, she explained.

The 36-year-old artist highlighted how valuable her work team is for the realization of her program. “There is a very beautiful energy between all of us and we understand each other, we all have the same mission, which is to bring out the best in people,” he stressed.

MOTHER AT TEN?

“I had to become the mother of my brothers when I was 10 years old. I felt that I had to live my life for my brothers, “said Chiquis, after learning the story of one of her guests on the program, an 18-year-old girl who” had to become an adult before her time due to life’s blows, “already whom the team of professionals helped with a comprehensive plan to regain their confidence and be able to succeed in life.