Not sure what to see in the Christmas season? Look at the stars! With a little astrological help, we rounded up the best christmas movies according to your zodiac sign and if you have time, Look at them all!

THE CHRISTMAS FILM ACCORDING TO YOUR ZODIAC SIGN

Have a cup of hot chocolate and sit down to watch a Christmas movie, all planned by the stars.

ARIES: ‘THE NATIONAL LAMPOON CHRISTMAS HOLIDAYS’

Oh dear Aries, you are a ball of fire … literally. For a sign that’s often passionate and a bit hot-headed, Clark Griswold’s antics are a must.

TAURUS: ‘THE PRINCESS SWITCH’ SERIES

“Taurus is ruled by the beautiful Venus, so Taurus tends to have a taste for the finer things in life.” With that in mind, what better indulgence than Vanessa Hudgens’ The Princess Switch series?

GEMINI: ‘THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS’

Considering that Gemini is one of the most curious members of the zodiac, we think Jack Skellington’s inquisitive nature when it comes to everything Christmas is perfect. “What’s this?” The Christmas jingle of the king of pumpkins should be played at full volume.

CANCER: ‘THE GRINCH’

With this in mind, the journey of the Grinch falling in love and falling out of love with Christmas and Martha matches very well with the traits of this zodiac. Plus, who doesn’t love an annual visit to Whoville?

LEO: ‘A CHRISTMAS STORY’

Leos are bold and love to be the center of attention, as does the classic A Christmas Story, which airs non-stop on various US channels. During the holidays. Who doesn’t love spending time with Ralphie and his deranged family?

VIRGO: ‘A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS’

We feel the greatest energy of Lucy’s Virgo, who is always the pillar of guidance and wisdom. Charlie takes her advice and directs the Christmas play to get rid of the winter blues, but his tree selection needs to be improved.

LIBRA: ‘RUDOLPH, THE RED NOSE REINDEER’

A social Libra will love to get acquainted with what is going on in the North PoleBut Rudolph’s time to shine, literally and figuratively, will speak to his need for balance and justice.

SCORPIO: ‘THE STONE OF THE FAMILY’

Like your other water signs, Scorpio he tends to be creative, emotional, and empathetic, all of which we see in this Christmas drama.

SAGITTARIUS: THE ‘HOME ALONE’ SERIES

Sounds like such Kevin McCallister, who doesn’t let his family’s failed vacation plans ruin his vacation.

CAPRICORN: ‘SANTA CLAUS’

To the real ones Capricorn They always like to get things done, which is not necessarily the case with Scott Calvin. Reluctantly, he fills up St. Nick’s shoes after the man in the red suit spills onto his roof, but it’s fun to watch him transform from a normal father to Mr. Christmas.

AQUARIUS: ‘KLAUS’

Air signs may be calm and collected, but on the inside, their minds are racing. Take a step back with a new family classic in the making, Klaus, who brings together a postman and a toy maker, who deliver toys to a town in need.

PISCES: ‘The Holiday’

You can be an emotional Pisces. Let out all those feelings with a binge of The Holiday– You’ll laugh, cry, and be so eager to see Mr. Napkin Head!

