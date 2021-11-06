

Gabriel Coronel and Roberto Hernández will dance in ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’.

Photo: Univision / Univision

Toni Costa, chef Yisus Díaz, Jan Vidal, Marko, Roberto Hernández and Juan Carlos Nicot… Look who will dance with whom this coming Sunday at 8/7 Pm Central on Univision, in ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina.

As we tell you, lThe finalists of ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’ will become contestants in a small ‘Mira Quien Baila’. Clauvid Dály, Fabién de la Concepción, Lupita Valero, Raishmar Carrillo, Jaky Magaña, Génesis Suero and Sirey Morán will debut on the track.

One week before the semifinal, we got into the dance rehearsals of the gallants with the participants, where we were amazed by the great discipline of all, as if the scolding they gave him judges Giselle Blondet, Jomari Goyso, Daniella Álvarez and Adal Ramones that they weren’t focusing and were missing a great opportunity, would have had its effect.

Why are they going to dance? The official version is because eThis Sunday the queen who chooses the challenge is Marisela de Montecristo, winner of 2013, the unofficial version is that it is the perfect situation to compete with his direct rival, ‘Así Se Baila’.

They also have the extra: Toni Costa, who returns to the tracks of the Univision reality shows, and to compete with his ex, Adamari López, judge of the Telemundo show.

Who with whom in this door to the semifinal?

-The actor Juan Vidal will dance with Fabién Laurencio de la Concepción.

Fabién de la Concepción will dance with Juan Vidal. Photo: Univision

–Gabriel Coronel, the backstage host of ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’, will dance with Lupita Valero.

Lupita Valero will dance with Gabriel Coronel. Photo: Univision

-The Chef Yisus of ‘Despierta América’, and winner of ‘Mira Quien Baila’, will dance with Genesis Serum.

Génesis Suero will dance with Chef Yisus Díaz. Photo: Univision

–Roberto Hernandez from ‘Enamorándonos’ will dance with Clauvid Dály.

Clauvid Dály will dance with Roberto Hernández. Photo: Univision

-The media Marko will dance with Raishmar Carrillo.

Raishmar Carrillo dances with Marko. Photo: Univision

-The dancer Toni Costa will dance with Sirey Morán.

Toni Costa will dance with Sirey Morán. Photo: Univision

–Juan Carlos, choreographer of ‘Mira Quien Baila’, will dance with Jaky Magana.

Jaky Magaña will dance with Juan Carlos. Photo: Univision

What will they dance? Among the genres that will be present are bachata, salsa, tango, contemporary, regional Mexican and urban music.

Besides the challenge, Daniella Alvarez, a member of the reality jury will visit the mansion where, together with the contestants, they will do a reflection exercise where they will share unpublished details of their lives.

Let’s remember that of the 7 remaining participants, one of them will leave the show this Sunday, and the remaining 6 will go directly to the semifinal that will be on Sunday, November 14, and the grand final on November 21.

This Sunday, the show returns to its usual hours of 8/7 PM Central on the Univision screen.

SEE WHAT TONI COSTA SAID:

DON’T MISS THESE OTHER STORIES:

• Toni Costa is going to dance this Sunday… But in ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’

• Although Mía Dio was eliminated from ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’, she was going to resign to save Jacky Magaña

• Look who was the second eliminated in ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’