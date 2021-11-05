The Chinese company has a lot of interest in the gaming market, both in the form of smartphones and peripherals, that is why the company has decided to continue investing in innovation so that its products stand out from the competition.

The biggest obstacle that mobiles have when they want to act as consoles is heat, since they do not have internal fans that help evacuate the temperature. That is why phones tend to lose power with hours of use and their frequencies are so reduced.

Luckily there are companies that are working to eliminate this through steam chambers that help to cool the components without the need for large appliances or fans, only with a thin sheet of copper and a lot of ingenuity. As is the case with Loop LiquidCool.

The technology Loop LiquidCool uses a capillary effect that draws the liquid cooling agent to the heat source, vaporizes, and then disperses the heat efficiently to a colder zone, until the agent condenses and is captured through a closed channel in a unidirectional loop.

Compared to conventional steam chamber solutions, this new technology has double the cooling capacity and it is positioned as the most efficient cooling solution for smartphones of the moment, say its creators.

This new technology counts with an annular heat piping system consisting of an evaporator, a condenser, a filling chamberas well as gas and liquid pipes.

Located at the heat sources, the evaporator has a refrigerant that evaporates into gas when the smartphone is subjected to a heavy workload.

The gas and air flow then diffuse to the condenser, where the gas condenses back into liquid. These liquids are absorbed and collected through small fibers in the filling chamber, which refills the evaporator, making it a self-sufficient system.

Although this new technology uses the same method as VC liquid cooling, the new form factor makes a significant difference in efficiency.

Since conventional VC systems do not have separate channels for gases and liquids, hot gas and cold liquids mix and obstruct each othere, especially when there is a heavy workload.

The ring-shaped pump features a special design of the gas tubes, which greatly reduces the resistance to the passage of air by 30%. By allowing a smoother steam flow, the maximum heat transfer capacity is increased by up to 100%.

In their tests, as we can see in the video, they have managed to lower to 5º degrees in similar situations, which is a great improvement if we take into account the limitations of these systems.