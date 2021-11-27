11/27/2021 at 3:34 PM CET

.

Julen lopetegui, Sevilla coach, stated on the eve of the visit to the Santiago Bernabéu that Real Madrid “is in a good moment and gives the feeling that it has grown in many things this year”, although he made it clear that his team, despite traveling with three players “touched”, faced the shock “with enthusiasm and ambition”.

The Gipuzkoan coach regretted this Saturday at a press conference the “physical problems” of his squad, in which there are “long-term injuries (On–Nesyri and Jesus Navas) and others with discomfort “who will have to” wait until the last minute “to find out if they are fit to play this Sunday against Real Madrid.

He specified that they travel with “three players with physical problems” and that they have not been able to train since Tuesday’s game against German Wolfsburg, including the Brazilian defender Diego Charlie Yeslgoes, so he must “trust those who are”, since “all the boys raise their hands to be able to count on them” in “a complicated and difficult exit”.

Lopetegui He described the Madrid team as “a rival who is doing very well and who has grown in many aspects of the game this year, but no one takes away the illusion of winning” from a Sevilla aware that they will have to offer “a very important version” of themselves. to get something out of there. “

He insisted that “to compete with them in their field you have to give your best”, play “the perfect game in the defensive phase, because they have quality and speed, and also attack well when they touch.”

The Basque coach praised the Brazilian striker Vinicius Júnior, of whom he said that “he will be one of the best in the world in his position” and that, in addition, “it is evident that he is in a very good moment”, but pointed out that “look at the player Let him look at Madrid “, I would mention” a great footballer. “