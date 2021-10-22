10/22/2021 at 1:39 PM CEST

.

The technician of the Seville, Julen lopetegui, has led an intense work session this Friday to prepare for next Sunday’s game against the I raised in which the most outstanding note has been the participation with the rest of the group of the Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri and the French central Jules Kooundé.

After the recovery session yesterday after the match of Champions League before him Lille French, Lopetegui has worked today in the sevillista sports city with all the available players, including En-Nesyri, who did not travel to French lands despite having already trained with the group, and Kooundé, who did, although it was ruled out at the last minute.

The evolutions of the players in training, in the images provided by the Seville, allow you to see the evolution of the Moroccan, who has been absent for several weeks due to a muscle injury, and Kooundé, with discomfort in the knee that prevented him from being in France.

The only safe loss for the game against Levante is the Dutch defender Karim Rekik, who retired injured in the 57th minute of the match against Lille, in which the Argentine defender was also replaced due to physical discomfort Marcos Acuña.

Lopetegui stated at the end of the match of Champions League that he hoped to “manage the situation” of casualties in defense “in the best possible way and seek solutions”, after losing to Rekik and for the physical problems of Acuna, Besides that Kooundé He had not “yet” recovered from the injury he had with France.

The Basque coach will lead a new session tomorrow to refine details for the appointment before him I raised and later he will appear before the media.