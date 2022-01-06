01/06/2022 at 21:18 CET

The coach of Sevilla, Julen Lopetegui, said this Thursday, after eliminating Real Zaragoza in the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey (0-2), that the team he leads “is clearly hungry”, in addition to ” attitude and desire “.

For Lopetegui, his players have “hunger, attitude and desire”, although he has clarified that, sometimes, “with that does not come”, and he recalled that his team will have to face Getafe on Sunday in league competition with numerous casualties.

“We practically landed today and tomorrow we are already in pre-match”, Lopetegui has emphasized about the situation that his squad lives with the calendar after having played a cup match “in a very beautiful context” for the locals, in the opinion of the Basque coach, which entails a “very great” difficulty.

In this regard, he recalled that in this competition, in which they have faced Real Zaragoza, a Second Division, “First teams are constantly falling” and he stressed that Sevilla has lost “many footballers”, such as Karim Rekik, who was absent at the last minute for the game.

Regarding the fatigue that his team may be accumulating, second in the League and I live in the Cup and in European competition, he stressed that this is “the consequence of wanting to be in so many competitions, which is what we all want.”