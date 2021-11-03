11/03/2021 at 4:42 PM CET

Julen Lopetegui’s Sevilla were surprised (1-2) by LOSC Lille on matchday four of the UEFA Champions League group stage. Lucas Ocampos put the Sevilla team ahead before the first quarter of an hour, but David closed the gap before the break and Ikoné sentenced before game time. With three draws and one defeat, the Andalusians do not know what it is to win in this 2021/22 edition and they have signed their worst streak in European competitions with two losses and four consecutive drawss.

The Hispanics, who they remain third in LaLiga with 24 points, the same as Real Madrid and one less than Real Sociedad, the current leader, confirmed their bad dynamics in Europe with an unexpected defeat at Sánchez Pizjuán against the current French champions. He is last with only three points in four days and does not depend on himself: he gambles his life against Wolfsburg and Salzburg in the next two days.

6 – #SevillaFC has equaled its worst streak in history without a win in European competition (two defeats and four draws, all of them in @LigadeCampeones), which were six in the UEFA Cup between 1982 and 1990 (3E 3D). Unhinged # UCL pic.twitter.com/L5KPAIqB3O – OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 2, 2021

The Andalusian team equaled the worst European baggage in their history against LOSC Lille: they have a total of six consecutive games without winning with two losses and four draws, something that has not happened for almost four decades. Between 1982 and 1990 they also signed a total of six games without winning, with three losses and three draws, in the UEFA Cup.

The pass to the second round, the great goal

Julen Lopetegui’s side suffered a severe setback against LOSC Lille on matchday four of the UEFA Champions League group stage, complicating their qualification options for the knockout stages of the Champions League. They remain in last position two points behind third, Wolfsburg, and another two points behind second, LOSC Lille. They lead Salzburg with a total of seven units, which has everything to face to access the next round as group winners despite losing to the German team.

Those from Nervión face Wolfburg on the following day, a key match to be ahead and face the last date, against a Salzburg that could already be mathematically classified, ahead of the German teamor. All of this will be after the third national team break, where Sevilla will face Real Betis in LaLiga next weekend.