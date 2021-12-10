

49 migrants died in the accident.

Photo: Carlos López / .

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, lamented this Thursday the accident registered in the state of Chiapas, southeast of the country, in which at least 49 migrants and 58 others were injured.

“I deeply regret the tragedy caused by the overturning of a trailer in Chiapas that was transporting Central American migrants. It is very painful. I hug the families of the victims, ”López Obrador wrote in a message on Twitter.

I deeply regret the tragedy caused by the overturning of a trailer in Chiapas carrying Central American migrants. It is very painful. I hug the families of the victims. – Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) December 10, 2021

According to official Mexican sources, a total of 49 migrants lost their lives and another 58 were injured for the overturning this Thursday of a truck on a highway in the southeastern Mexican state of Chiapas.

In statements to the media, Luis Manuel García Moreno, Secretary of Civil Protection of Chiapas, specified that the figure was 49 deaths in one of the most serious tragedies of this type in memory.

The official indicated that around 3:30 p.m. local time, a trailer carrying just over a hundred Central American migrants overturned on a curve, due to speeding, on the Chiapa de Corzo-Tuxtla Gutiérrez highway.

“Serious accident in Chiapas with victims of nationals of other countries. My condolences to the victims and affected families. In communication with the State Government and Civil Protection. We make contact with the foreign ministries of the affected countries, ”Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard also noted on Twitter.

In recent months, several migrant caravans have left southern Mexico, most of them dismantled by the country’s authorities, who received sentences from the UN for the treatment of foreigners.

The Mexican Government has garnered criticism for its treatment of migrants and for the current deployment of tens of thousands of elements of the Armed Forces on the northern and southern borders for migration control tasks as part of the cooperation in this matter with the United States.

In many cases, human traffickers transport foreigners in overcrowded conditions and with little security through the states of the southeast, center and north of the country on their way to the United States.

Mexican authorities intercepted 228,115 migrants and deported 82,627 from January to October 2021, numbers not seen in more than 15 years.

In addition, 123,000 migrants have requested refuge in the first 11 months of 2021, another absolute record since in previous years there were some 40,000 requests.

Also read:

49 migrants die after trailer overturning in Chiapas, Mexico

Three migrant caravans leave Tapachula for Mexico City

· Migrant caravan from southern Mexico reaches agreement with immigration authorities