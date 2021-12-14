Key facts:

The collection is offered right now on OpenSea, at prices already in excess of $ 3,000.

50% of the funds raised will be donated to support the Women of Worth organization.

The famous cosmetics and makeup brand, L’Oreal Paris, announced this week the launch of a series of non-expendable tokens (NFTs) inspired by its new lipstick collection. These pieces, created by female artists, aim to highlight the gender disparity in the digital space and promote female inclusion in art with NFT.

The series, made up of five installments, was designed and inspired by the shades of red from the Reds of Worth by Color Riche lipstick collection, from the prestigious firm. Artists Amber Vittoria, Arina BB, Hueman, Lili Tae and Puks were in charge of the project in question, in association with the digital assets arm of the sports, entertainment and talent company, UTA.

According to the senior vice president of Marketing of L’Oreal Paris USA, Maude Brunschwig, with this program they want to “draw attention to the gender disparity in the NFT space and we hope to shed light on the women who already work in the sector, while attracting more female artists and buyers.

“As a brand that is deeply committed to empowerment and inclusion, we are proud to build on our mission to support women and provide these artists with a global platform to showcase their work,” he said, quoted a press release.

Designs are currently being negotiated on OpenSea / Source: Screenshot.

Available on OpenSea

The L’Oreal Paris collection, called Reds Of Worth NFT, is available right now on the OpenSea marketplace. The auction will be until tomorrow, Wednesday, December 15. At first, the designs began to be negotiated for the order of USD 1,500.

At the end of this note, the entire collection, which is offered in ether (ETH), the cryptocurrency of Ethereum, or wrapped ether (wETH), which is its ERC-20 version, has an average price of USD 16,600.

In detail, and according to OpenSea, the most expensive design is around 1.07 ETH and the cheapest, 0.7 ETH. In addition, they have had great interaction with users, with an average of two thousand and three thousand visits each.

One thing L’Oreal stands out is that digital artists will get 100% of primary sales. While 50% of the funds raised for up to one year from secondary sales, would be donated to support the company’s philanthropic initiative, Women of Worth, “Which recognizes women who make extraordinary differences in their communities.”

The designs are inspired by the red tones of the new line of lipsticks from L’Oreal Paris / Source: Screenshot.

Venezuelan women happy with NFTs

L’Oreal Paris USA’s initiative to exalt femininity in the NFT space is extrapolated to a situation currently being experienced in Venezuela, a Caribbean country where women are more interested in and more likely to acquire an NFT than men. .

According to what we recorded in CriptoNoticias, an investigation by the Finder.com portal revealed that in that place, more women have or plan to have an NFT. According to the firm, Venezuelan women are 11.4% more likely to acquire a collectible token. Men, in contrast, represent 9.8%.

In two days the offer of NFTs in the OpenSea space will end / Source: Screenshot.

Including women in this ecosystem allows there is an expansion and greater adoption of these digital art pieces. In the words of one of L’Oreal Paris’ creative artists and collaborators, Lili Taie, the project “is an opportunity to inspire confidence.”

“I want to communicate how confidence contributes to one’s own worth and how the color red can be the spark to help achieve it,” he reflected.