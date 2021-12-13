12/13/2021 at 11:50 CET

Violeta Molina Gallardo

Lorena Requena was 39 years old and had two daughters, 6 and 4 years old. Last Friday, her ex-partner and father of her girls, stabbed her life. The Government Delegation against Gender Violence confirmed this Monday the sexist nature of the crime: Lorena is the mortal victim number 39 of the sexist violence in 2021 and number 1,121 since the statistics began to be compiled.

The woman, who had broken up with the assailant a few weeks ago, was attacked by the man in the garage of her home when he was about to pick up his daughters from school.

The Government Delegation against Gender Violence has specified that nor there were previous complaints against the alleged aggressor.

Of the 39 women murdered by their partners or ex-partners in 2021 (another three cases are still under investigation), 20% of the aggressors had previously been reported for mistreatment.

As a consequence of these crimes, 26 minors have been orphaned and are now 332 children who have lost their mothers in sexist crimes.

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has assured that Spanish society will not take a step back in the fight against gender violence and that it will invest all the necessary resources to eradicate it.

For her, for all the murdered women. We will not take # NiUnStepAback. We will continue to pour out all the necessary resources to put an end to sexist violence in every area of ​​our society. My affection for the family of this new victim of #GenderViolence in Granada https://t.co/hpVzF7DVp4 – Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) December 13, 2021

The Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, has also sent her condolences to the family of the murdered woman, the second fatality in less than ten days.

“We are attentive and attentive to any indication of sexist violence. Let us remain united so that there is not one less, “asked the Equality Minister.

On the same day that the Government confirmed the sexist nature of Lorena’s crime, the Observatory against Domestic and Gender Violence of the General Council of the Judiciary has indicated that between July and September complaints of abuse increased again, by 5 6%, and also the number of female victims, 5.2%.

He also highlighted that the number of convictions for abuse marked a new all-time high: 79.22% of the sentences issued were convictions.

Ask for help

The 016 serves the victims of all violence against women. It is a free and confidential telephone that provides service in 53 languages ​​and leaves no trace on the bill. Information is also offered via email 016-online@igualdad.gob.es and counseling and psychosocial care through the WhatsApp number 600 000 016. In addition, minors can contact the ANAR telephone number 900202010. All resources against gender violence.