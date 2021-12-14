12/14/2021

Act. At 12:28 CET

Marc del rio

The Copa del Rey is the most charming tournament in Spanish football. After the change of format in recent seasons, elite teams are not free from “go down to the mud” and face off against teams from several lower divisions, doing justice to the most modest football.

Cities, towns or neighborhoods in which football First division It can only be seen from the televisions they sigh to receive these elite teams in the first rounds, something that happened in the Cantabrian town of Solares, who played Espanyol in the first knockout tie of the tournament

Loren Morón scored three goals in Espanyol’s 2 – 3 victory over Solares

The blue and white took the game by a tight 2 – 3, in a meeting in which Vicente Moreno gave prominence to the less common, among which is a Loren Moron who did not miss the opportunity and He shone scoring all three of his team’s goals.

Palacio, Solares player: “Let him give us the ball back, we are not overpowered”

At the end of the match, the attacker on loan from Betis took the ball home, in a common gesture carried out by footballers who get a hat trick. Espanyol collected that moment in a video on its Twitter account, and the surprise came in one of the responses, signed by Victor Palacio, local footballer who without any shame wrote “Let him give us the ball back, we are not overpowered.”

Loren’s response in the form of a gift

The episode could have ended with that funny message, but the astonishment has arrived in the last hours. And it is that the Solares announced that Loren had sent them a pack of 30 balls “as compensation for taking the ball from the hat trick.”

From a request to a great gesture 😍 @ lorenmg16 (@RCDEspanyol) sends us 30 balls in compensation for his hat-trick ball!

Millions of thanks to a great player, great person and great club 👏https: //t.co/9gQGQnCYvX – SD Solares (@ SDSolares1969) December 13, 2021

To the thanks from the club, The gratitude of Palacio was also added, who through a message said that Loren “was a phenomenon both on and off the pitch”, wishing that “the hat trick be the first of many. “

Espanyol faces Palencia Cristo Atlético

Details like these give it that special touch for a tournament that is advancing for Espanyol, and that tonight at 9:00 p.m. CET visit Palencia Cristo Atlético in a second round tie, also a single match.