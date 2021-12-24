.

Despite the differences they have had after their love breakup and the fact that they have not yet managed to finalize their divorce, Lorenzo Méndez has the best wishes for Chiquis Rivera. This was revealed in statements to the Ventaneando program, while he was working in Ciudad de Juárez, Mexico.

The former member of the El Limón gang was intercepted by journalists to ask him about the status of his divorce with Chiquis, which has taken more than a year and has not yet materialized. After explaining that the process has not advanced because there are many documents that are being requested about his financial situation, Méndez revealed that he wants his ex-partner to be able to reconcile with his family.

“May God bless her, I love the family very much. I hope they fix the mess they carry. You wish them the best, ”said the 35-year-old singer to the program Ventaneando about Chiquis Rivera’s family breakdown with his uncles Rosie and Juan -which was generated when the artist and her four brothers asked them, through a lawyer, an accounting to clarify how the fortune left by his mother, Jenni Rivera, has been administered.

Regarding the four years he lived with the 36-year-old singer, in which they had good and bad moments, and more than one controversy, the participant of the program Así se Baila, on Telemundo, affirmed that he will always remember her. “It is a stage, a chapter in my life that I will never forget (…) and grateful to God, to them (the family),” he said.

Chiquis Rivera and Lorenzo Méndez had a four-year relationship. They were married on June 29, 2019, and in October 2020, Jenni Rivera’s eldest daughter filed for divorce. “With a heavy heart, he informed them that Lorenzo and I have decided to separate. It was a mutual and difficult decision, but necessary (…) We are extremely grateful for the support and love that you have given us, but I ask for your privacy at this time ”, Chiquis published at that time on his social networks.

After the break, Doña Rosa, Chiquis’s maternal grandmother, pointed out that her granddaughter had told her that Méndez attacked her, however, Chiquis never confirmed it. Quickly, Méndez came out to deny that he had mistreated the singer and everything came to nothing.

The controversy between the couple continued when Chiquis rebuilt her life and began a love relationship with the photographer Emilio Sánchez, with whom she declares herself “totally in love” today.

Upon learning of the romance between Chiquis and Sánchez, the 35-year-old singer pointed out that he was his friend. “This boy was a friend, this guy he’s walking with right now, he was a friend, he was a friend. But then nothing, look, nothing happens. He knew we were together. In fact, his family even went to my wedding, ”Méndez revealed during an interview on the Telemundo program Suelta la Sopa.

For now, the artist has not made public any love relationship and affirms that he is “focused on working.” Will his noble wish for Chiquis come true in 2022?

