Four decades later, and these Angels continue to encourage their blue wings and move the masses eager for dance and endearing cumbia.

Celebrations for the 40th anniversary of The blue Angels They started with a new single titled “Another night“In which they are accompanied by the young and disruptive Argentine artist Nicki nicole, who composed the song with the Mexican group in mind. Happily, the dream materialized and the tiny singer traveled to CDMX and together with the legendary group – Los Mejia Avante: Elías «El Doc» Jorge Alfredo, José, Cristina and Guadalupe – spoke to us on the eve of the launch.

Nicki nicole is without a doubt, one of the figures of the new Latin youth outpost that resorts to trap, rap, electronics, pop and whatever genre is put in front of them —the labels are in the past— to conquer the internet —and the hysteria of his fans and millions of reproductions of his centennial hits like “Wapo Traketero” can attest to that. From The blue Angels, it is well known that it is one of the groups that made cumbia come into vogue again and its success has managed to transcend time – as evidenced by its longevity – and space – today, its popular origins today have reaches of chic proportions.

Nicki, where did the inspiration for this song come from and how did this duet with Los Angeles Azules come about?

Nicki: Since I wrote the song I felt that something was missing, and that was nothing more and nothing less than Los Angeles Azules with its touch. The truth is that if this song was not recorded with them it would not be with anyone and I think what is already happening with this song is very important,

How was the musical challenge? Because it is a song that, in addition to sounds of the urban tropics —to call the group’s unique style somehow—, contains elements from other musical genres.

Nicki: It’s a love song with a lot of dancing and a lot of different rhythms and that’s what I love to achieve when I write.

At times, this new song sounds like that pre-reggaeton dancehall by El General and groups of that time, mixed with the sound of Los Ángeles Azules

Nicki: At the time of making the song, I did not think about those musical references, but about a love. Then the rhythm came and they finished closing it with the instrumental part. And yes it is a mixture of styles but it is also a mixture of feelings, when emotions and rhythms come together and merge is when incredible things arise like “Otra Noche”.

And what do you think of this mix of genres? We leave you the link so that you can listen to it yourself: