

The 27-year-old agent had been in the police force for three years.

An off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer was shot and killed in an attempted armed robbery while trying to buy a house with his girlfriend on Monday night.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a shooting in an alley around 9:15 p.m. Monday. Upon arrival, they found the officer identified as Fernando Arroyos with gunshot wounds, and was transferred to a hospital, where he died.

Authorities reported that Arroyos, 27, worked in the department for three years, and was with his girlfriend without a police uniform at the time of the shooting, Fox News said.

“He had a promising future. A bright future that was viciously taken from him by a street robbery, ”said Michel Moore, Los Angeles Police Chief on Tuesday.

Before being intercepted, the couple were walking down an alley where they were taking photos of a property they were trying to buy.

Moore said, citing preliminary information, that three men got out of a black van and attempted to rob the couple. One of the robbers had a gun.

“The officer yelled at his girlfriend to leave, to run, to get back in the car“, Said Moore, who added that at the scene there was an exchange of shots that caused fatal injuries to the agent.

Also, an incident a few miles away where a man was found with a gunshot wound is being investigated. Detectives are trying to determine any relationship between the person with the injury and the shooting where Arroyos died, CNN reported.

Meanwhile, the mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti, regretted the incident and sent condolences to his relatives.

“Our hearts break over this tragic loss to our police department and our city.Garcetti said from his Twitter account. “I join all of Los Angeles in grief today, and I keep your loved ones in my prayers.

The Los Angeles Police Protective League, a union representing LAPD officers, also joined the Arroyos loss.

“We pray for the officer’s family and his fellow officers during this time of pain and sadness. This is an active investigation. More info below, ”the union tweeted.

