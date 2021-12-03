The Toronto Blue Jays are ready to spend after the lockout in the MLB.

A recent report by Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith gives Toronto fans something to look forward to after the MLB lockout comes to an end.

In addition to having business discussions before the league suspends transactions, the Blue Jays also have money to spend on additional free agents. Nicholson-Smith identifies the acquisition of an infielder and additional pitching as the club’s remaining needs.

The Blue Jays are expected to increase their payroll after a very encouraging 2021 campaign, but the offseason to date has offered mixed signals about how high the payroll can be stretched. In fact, the organization has already seen its top three free agents sign hefty contracts elsewhere.

It’s also worth noting that the Blue Jays most likely traded chips going into the offseason were thought to be catcher-type. Numerous teams have chosen the clean catcher market, with the Yankees and perhaps the Guardians the only remaining contenders with questions at the position.

A trade within a division seems unlikely and the Blue Jays certainly have potential non-recipient capital to trade from, but a lack of demand for one of Toronto’s most abundant resources may lead them to improve through free agency. .

Fortunately for the 91-win team, the free agent market still has options for a center office looking to improve its draw.

Kris Bryant and if you’re open to a position change, you can have Trevor Story at the right price to cover third base.

If Toronto is aiming for a more modest spending, they can also target left-hander Kyle Seaguer or meet up with ambidextrous Jonathan Villar to congratulate Santiago Espinal at the hot corner.

The launcher market is less full of options, but it continues to climb at various price points.

Carlos Rodón and Kenley Jansen represent two players who, for a bonus, can help anchor a rotation and a bullpen, respectively. Looking at Danny Duffy or old friend Ryan Tepera would serve a similar function for less cost, in case the Blue Jays prefer to distribute their funds more evenly.

Of course, it was reported yesterday that Toronto has expressed interest in left-hander Yusei Kikuchi (Jon Heyman of MLB Network). As a reference on how much the southpaw can cost, MLBTR predicted a $ 20 million, two-year contract for the starting pitcher.

However, yesterday’s report showed a competitive market for lefties, with multiple three-year offers that could change the projected amount that might be needed to sign Kikuchi.

Regardless of who’s chasing the best baseball team north of the border, it’s clear that they’ll be active next time they can.

Blue Jays Ready To Spend After Lockout https://t.co/FfStQy3qdZ pic.twitter.com/A42l7laNiu – MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) December 3, 2021

Author: Carlos Quijada

Twitter and Instagram: @abogado_quijada