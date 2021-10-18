10/18/2021 at 11:36 PM CEST

betfair

NBA: Nets vs Bucks

Kevin Durant and James Harden have a pending account with the Milwaukee Bucks. The first because failed to beat Giannis Antetokounmpo in the Eastern Conference semifinals last season and the second because he was not present in that duel due to an inopportune injury. The team led by Steve Nash will not be able to count on a Kyrie Irving who is neither there nor expected because he has refused to be vaccinated against Covid-19 and the protocols prevent him from being able to dress short while not protecting himself.

Milwaukee maintains the same block that became champion last season against the Phoenix Suns and will not sell its skin cheap in a game that will serve to mark status. For now, Brooklyn is the favorite to beat the champion in the quota premiere [1.74]. Without a doubt, we believe that it is a great option considering that they have the home court factor in their favor and that they already beat them in preseason by 119-115.

This result allows us to extract more information than what can be expected and one of the important things is the total points. Less than 237.5 points should be the logical thing between two teams that have very good attacks, but that depend too much on being shot to nail the triples to [1.88] this quota seems more than acceptable to us.

We continue to see options and possibilities through the Betfair website, where we can also follow this game and all of the match for free just by being a client. That Kevin Durant and James Harden get six triples between the two in this match is almost a fait accompli, very well paid in installments. [1.67]. We are talking about two of the stars who have the best long throw and who do not hesitate to apply it to punish a permissive defense like that of the champions.

Regarding individual bets and knowing the sea between the two protagonists, we cannot ignore one that says that Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant score 70 or more points between the two at odds. [3.30]. The MVP and the best scorer in the NBA cannot ignore that everyone will be watching them and they will want to shine with their own light in a game reserved for gamers.

MATCH FOR THE NETS VS BUCKS

The Betfair team is on and ready to dazzle in this NBA premiere. We are going to mix three factors that we think will happen in the game and that will raise us to a profit of [7.95]. To do this, Antetokounmpo must score more than 30 points, Durant must capture more than eight rebounds and Brooklyn must win at home. They are perfectly acceptable variants and for which we would pocket a large amount. You, too, can be encouraged to set up your combo for this incredible NBA premiere.