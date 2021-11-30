The Wolves – 93%, by Samuel Kishi, will fight to win the award for Best Ibero-American Film in the next edition of the Goya Awards. The film was chosen as the representative of Mexico on October 19 and today it is confirmed that it went to the next stage with a well-deserved nomination. This work will compete with Canción sin Nombre, directed by Melina León (Peru); The Siamese, from Paula Hernandez (Argentina); and The Mountain Range of Dreams – 95%, by Patricio Guzmán (Chile). The awards will take place on February 12.

With The Wolves, Kishi managed to turn the issue of immigration around. Being a current issue and of great importance in national politics, it is not uncommon to see films that touch this type of stories, but on many occasions they become quite repetitive. This does not happen because what they tell is wrong or unreal, but because there is a point where the melodrama and the tragedy inherent in this narrative are cut from the same cloth. Something similar happens with the issue of drug trafficking, which this year was also presented differently with Noche de Fuego – 95%, directed by Tatiana Huezo, and which will represent the country at the Oscars.

Kishi’s film tells us the new life of some brothers, who now live in a strange city with their mother. The young woman must lock her children in a small apartment while she goes to work, at which point the film reminds us of the little support given to single mothers, who must find an impossible balance between taking care of their family from direct way and having to put them at risk to be able to work and meet the necessary requirements to obtain financial support. Although claustrophobia and danger are present for the viewer, the brothers in this story are in another world, one that allows them to dream of the future and the blissful promise of a better life.

For the director, The Wolves It is a very personal story that, although it has many fictional elements, is inspired by his own life. At its core, the film tells us about childhood resilience, the power of imagination and a strength that can only be found in childhood, when the dangers of the world translate into shadows and uncertainty, and not into mortal and physical risks. It would be unfair to limit his analysis to movies about children, but he also does not fit the immigration clichés that we find so much year after year, and these two points are his best bet.

The other films that will compete for the award also have great strengths and it is difficult at this point to name a favorite. The Cordillera of Dreams, which represents Chile, is a documentary that is part of a trilogy that also includes Nostalgia de la luz – 100% and The Nacre Button – 93%. This work was recently nominated for the César Awards, thus giving it a second nomination for the director. According to specialized critics, the documentary manages to show the greatness of nature and its indifference to the horrors of humanity; specifically those that Chile has had to suffer.

For its part, in Song Without a Name, Melina Leon seeks to make a harsh social criticism by narrating the terrible tragedy of Georgina, an Ayacucho woman who cannot prevent a criminal group from snatching her newborn daughter. When the woman cannot find help through the normal channels, she decides to tell her story to a journalist who sees the opportunity to put the injustices of the country on the table. Finally, The Siamese, representing Argentina, is based on a story by Guillermo Saccomano which tells the parallel lives of a mother and her daughter.

Yes The Wolves wins this award, it would be the fourth for Mexico. Although the Oscars are more popular, the Goya are much more open to present a real panorama of what is done in Latin America. Historical films, documentaries mixed with social criticism, denunciation and personal portraits always find here a better setting to reach the audience that is really looking for them.

