The Andalusia Costa del Sol Open of Spain, final tournament of the Race to Costa del Sol, It is played from this Thursday until Sunday, November 28 on the Marbella tour of Los Naranjos Golf Club, and will close the season of Ladies European Tour 2021. At the head of the cast that will bring together the 64 best in the ranking and eight guests, highlighting the Scottish contest Catriona matthew, captain of the European team that prevailed in the last Solheim Cup in Toledo, (Ohio), and Carlota Ciganda, one of his pupils in said competition and best Spanish in the world rankings. Navarra, Solheim champion in 2013, will also be among the 8 guests. Beatriz Recari, who returns after a long break. Azahara MunozRemember, former champion of the event, she is low because she is in an advanced stage of pregnancy (she is expecting her first child in March).

It is already known who will win the European ranking 2021, the Thai Atthaya Thitikul (The winner receives 500 points and has more than 1,400 advantage over the second classified), so the interest will focus on seeing if the final tournament has a Spanish winner and the fight to end the year among the 60 best in the ranking to keep the card.

Those that have already secured the exemption for 2022 are María Hernández, Carmen Alonso, Nuria Iturrioz, and Carlota Ciganda. Harang Lee, Marta Martín and the Catalan Elia Folch They are outside the top sixty and will need a good result at Los Naranjos to secure full rights for next season. The rest of the Spanish who play the tournament are thanks to an invitation. Noemí Jiménez, Laura Gómez, Luna Sobrón, Ana Peláez, Marta Sanz, Fátima Fernández Cano, Mireia Prat and Beatriz Recari will have to go through the LET School in La Manga to get a good category next year.

The Women’s Spanish Open has a marked multinational character. At the helm, three players who combine youth and quality and who have already won two titles this season, such as Thitikul, the recent winner of the Aramco Team Series individual competition, the Slovenian Pia Babnik, and the winner of the Estrella Damm Ladies Open presented by Catalunya, the Swedish Maja Stark. In addition, golfers who occupy the upper zone in the Race to Costa del Sol 2021 such as the Finnish Sanna Nuutinen, the Australian Stephanie Kyriacou or the German Olivia Cowan; champions of the order of circuit merit such as South African Lee-Anne Pace, Solheim players such as Caroline Hedwall or Linda Wessberg or a large number of winners of LET and LET Access Series tournaments.

All of them will face each other starting this Thursday in the careful design of Robert Trent Jones Sr., at Los Naranjos Golf Club. The Andalusia Costa del Sol Open of Spain 2021 is part of the program of the Solheim Cup 2023, event declared an Event of Exceptional Public Interest (AEIP) and which provides important tax advantages to participating companies. And so on Monday 29 will take place the announcement of the new European captain of Solheim for the 2023 edition that will be played at the neighboring Finca Cortesín, in Casares.