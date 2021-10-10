Stories well told do not have an expiration date, and proof of this are films that continue to be valid over time, such as The Godfather – 99% or Scarface – 84%; in the world of television we have endless series like Grey’s Anatomy – 80% o Law and order vee, which continue to generate content while maintaining the interest of the audience. But there are also the programs that ended more than ten years ago and continue to attract attention.

Such is the case of The Sopranos, created by David Chase, who after fourteen years of broadcasting its last episode continues to generate interest, but now that its prequel has been released in film format (The Many Saints of Newark – 80%) this was favorable for the series, Well, not only does it have the attention of those who have known the story since its premiere, but it has also begun to catch the eyes of the young audience.

Last month the news was released that Chase was furious about the simultaneous release of the film, a controversy that has spanned different transmission platforms, and that the film has not had the impact that was expected, especially in the United States. United now that it is available both on HBO Max and in theaters. While this affected the film, it seems that it was quite favorable for the series.

According to what is reported in Variety, this week The Sopranos marked an increase of 65% in terms of its viewers compared to the time it has been part of the streaming platform’s catalog. Also, according to words Andy Forssell, executive vice president and general manager of WarnerMedia Direct-to-Consumer, this number will continue to increase in the coming weeks and is expected to be the first series to break daily viewership records on HBO Max.

The Many Saints of Newark Not only has it captured the attention of users, since it has already exceeded three times the number of viewers of its latest releases Cry Macho – 65% and Reminiscence – 47%, but it is redirecting the eyes to the series. You can see Forssell’s statements below.

We knew there would be interaction, but we were surprised. The Sopranos is a very popular series. It pops in and out of the Top 10 every now and then, and it’s not a monster like Friends in terms of breadth, but it does very well. […] The other angle to look at is the interplay between a great movie like this and a full-length series like The Sopranos. As users, we love those characters and those worlds. Sometimes we sit down and check in for two or three hours of a well-told story. There are other times when what we want is a service that gives us many weeks or months of enjoyment watching something episodic.

In fact, it appears that Warner’s statement is being used more as a response to the earlier complaint from David chase, as if seeking to demonstrate that the low income of the film is justified by the increase in audience for the series. There is certainly still a lot to learn about simultaneous premieres; for movies, as was the case with Black Widow – 87%, it is not so favorable to divide their profits between what the box office generates and what the platform generates, not for nothing Disney opted for a change with Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings – 95%.

But when the film has a direct relationship with a production that is part of the catalog, as is the case of The Many Saints of Newark and The Sopranos, seems compelling given the increase in weekly viewers who will not only watch a movie of a couple of hours, but will consume a six-season episodic product. It is still worth looking at who benefits and who harms, because while this is good for the company, the film’s production will get very little going for it.