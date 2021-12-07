Los Tigres del Norte How much do they charge to sing at a concert?

The truth is that Los Tigres del Norte are one of the clusters most famous musicals around the world and many have various questions about them, such as how much the “Chiefs of Chiefs” charge to sing at a concert.

And what not many know is that they can actually fulfill the dream of singing at a private party or concert in exchange for a few million pesos.

The Tigres del Norte for more than 50 years have become the favorites of the public, they have been in charge of roaring loudly and reaching people from many other countries and not only from Mexico.

It may interest you: Tigres del Norte will participate in the Super Bowl joining Shakira and Jennifer Lopez

Undoubtedly, there are those who have dreamed of holding a party in which the so-called “Bosses of bosses” entertain and to make this illusion come true it is necessary to have the amount of 3.5 to 4.5 million pesos, since it is the price for only one of his concerts.

The group made up of the brothers Hernán (electric bass), Jorge (accordion), Eduardo (saxophone) and Luis Hernández (sixth bass), in addition to their cousin Oscar Lara drums) could sing for the guests and the hosts several of their successful songs among which stand out “The corner table”, “We are not relatives”, “The black door” and “Forgotten question”.

It is worth mentioning that everything they charge in their concerts is destined to pay the musicians, the production staff and all the elements that make possible the realization of their majestic shows.

However, the artists also allocate a certain amount of their profits to their Los Tigres del Norte Foundation, whose headquarters are on the campus of the University of California in Los Angeles that are responsible for helping and contributing to the conservation, defense of the Mexican heritage and tradition in the United States.

As you may remember, the musicians recently released the song “La Rutina”, a song in the cumbia genre, which could be the next hit of the holiday season and which is part of the first EP of their artistic career, said material is called ” The meeting”.

With regard to “La Rutina”, it is a song in the cumbia genre, it is perfect for singing and dancing during the coming December holidays, with this musical piece the famous ones wish that the homes of their fans will experience the best of Christmas and do not miss the fun.