

Avocados are very rich in essential nutrients, specifically they provide fiber and healthy fats that accelerate metabolism.

Photo: Photo by Trang Doan from Pexels / Pexels

In recent months everything has been said about the consumption of healthy fats and their benefits for general health. Among its main benefits are its positive effects on weight loss and metabolism, that is why they have become an indispensable element in most of the guidelines focused on losing weight. In a particular way, avocados have been positioned as one of the staples in weight loss. We recently talked about a study carried out in Mexican families that was based on the consumption of avocados, among its main findings it was found that eating more fruit is a crucial public health measure. Its consumption is related to benefits to strengthen the immune system, therefore it is key in the prevention of chronic diseases. In addition, avocados were found to reduce total dietary calorie intake, thanks to their immense satiating power.

The study was led by researchers from the University of California San Diego School of Medicine and the Herbert Wertheim School of Public Health and Human Longevity Sciences. He compared the potential health effects between families consuming a low amount of avocados – three per week and families consuming a high allowance of 14 pieces per week, for six months. All the families were of Mexican descent. The results were overwhelming and showed notable medicinal benefits in families with high consumption.

What are the slimming benefits of avocados?

Native to South America, avocados have been around for more than 3,000 years. And they are a true nutritional treasure that is all worth talking about, not for nothing is it one of the most nutrient dense superfoods. This is strongly related to its high levels of oleic acid, which is a type of monounsaturated fat that provides great satiety and other great medicinal benefits.

Interestingly, the study found that families that consumed more avocados consequently reduced their consumption of animal protein, specifically chicken, eggs and processed meats, the latter of which are typically higher in fat and sodium. It is well known that current nutritional guidelines recommend reducing the consumption of these substances, in order to protect cardiovascular health and body weight. But surprisingly, avocado consumers also saw a decrease in their intake of calcium, iron, sodium, vitamin D, potassium, and magnesium, which the researchers said could be associated with eating less.

Avocados are high in fiber, which promotes weight loss and metabolic health:

Foods rich in fiber help reduce appetite, lower the risk of high blood pressure, and help lower cholesterol levels. And avocados are the clear example of this, thanks to their fiber content and other compounds, they have the power to accelerate metabolism and thus make weight loss more agile. What’s more, the fiber combined with their healthy fat content creates the perfect combination that makes them so filling. Avocados are perfect to avoid overeating, they reduce anxiety to eat and they are the most versatile.

In recent months, much has been said about the ketogenic diet, which is distinguished by being a dietary pattern based on carbohydrate restriction and that promotes a greater consumption of fat for energy. It is a method that is related to great benefits for losing weight and Avocados have been found to be a perfectly permissible food.

The truth is that numerous studies show that it is a food full of health benefits, each avocado represents a complex nutritional formula: a single 3.5-ounce (100-gram) serving provides the following essential nutrients.

– Vitamin K: 26% of the daily value

– Folate: 20% of the daily value

– Vitamin C: 17% of the daily value

– Potassium: 14% of the daily value

– Vitamin B5: 14% of the daily value

– Vitamin B6: 13% of the daily value

– Vitamin E: 10% of the daily value

They also contain small amounts of magnesium, manganese, copper, iron, zinc, phosphorous, and vitamins A, B1 (thiamine), B2 (riboflavin), and B3 (niacin). All of this comes with 160 calories, 2 grams of protein, and 15 grams of healthy fats. On the other hand, unlike most other fruits, avocado contains zero grams of natural sugars per serving and does not affect glycemic response. Another genius is that avocados do not contain cholesterol or sodium, are low in saturated fat and, on the contrary, provide very healthy fats that protect the cardiovascular system.

Specifically, the same 3.5-ounce serving of avocado provides: 7 grams of dietary fiber, so when eating an average size avocado, provides about 27% of the recommended daily amount of fiber (25 grams for women and 38 grams for men). It also has 12 grams of carbohydrates.

As we mentioned at the beginning, the main reason that avocados make a complex slimming formula is their monounsaturated fat content. Although it is a high calorie food, More than two-thirds of its calories come from oleic acids that the body uses as a slow-burning source of energy. In addition, increasing the consumption of these types of fats also reduces the bad fats that deteriorate health. On the other hand, these types of fats have the quality of improving insulin sensitivity and are associated with better glycemic control. These two factors cause not only diabetes but also weight gain.

Also, there is a scientific reference that supports the fat burning benefits that the consumption of monounsaturated and oleic fatty acids provides, which are related to benefits for reduce abdominal fat and accelerate calorie burning. On the other hand, the scientific journal Diabetes Care found similar results and confirmed the benefits of following a diet rich in monounsaturated fats; given that prevents the distribution of body fat around the abdomen by downregulating the expression of certain fatty genes.

So now you know, avocados are the best ally to consume fewer calories from many foods that tend to deteriorate health. In addition, its complex nutritional formula It accelerates the metabolism, protects us from diseases and fills the daily diet with color, flavor and versatility.

–

It may interest you: