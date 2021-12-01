

Integrating the consumption of whole wheat pasta, brown rice, oats, quinoa, buckwheat, potatoes with skin and legumes, is a good strategy to increase the consumption of complex carbohydrates. They provide satiety and benefit weight loss.

Today we will talk about how eating healthy carbohydrates influences weight loss and energy levels. Undoubtedly, these kinds of revelations are interesting considering the growing popularity of the Keto diet. Recently, Michelle, a 37-year-old woman submitted an average feeding day for review by the Insider’s Nutrition Clinic. He emphasized that his primary goals were to have better energy levels, lose fat and gain muscle. Although professional medical diagnosis and treatment is always timely, experts recommended: eat more carbohydrates and more food in general.

Michelle’s job consists of four 10-hour shifts with three days off a week, plus she trains with weights three times a week. In addition, he presented a breakdown on his main eating habits and caloric intake per day: 1,650 calories and 146 grams of protein per day. And he declared, that he does not struggle with hunger. However, according to registered nutritionist Lily Soutter who participated in the dynamic, she said that Michelle should eat more carbohydrates and eat more overall to have more energy. And he also focused on analyzing their dietary habits in detail.

Michelle has coffee and hard boiled eggs for breakfast:

breakfast is usually coffee with 35 g of cream and 100 g of hard-boiled eggs. Followed by about 250g of cottage cheese for lunch. Among Soutter’s main observations, he noted that the biggest problem is that these foods lack fiber, which is key to helping keep the digestive system healthy and promoting regular bowel movements. Fiber is also the main fuel for gut bacteria, and the lack of this critical dietary component can affect the diversity of the microbiota. In addition, he added that eating more fiber can reduce the risk of bowel cancer and type 2 diabetes. Therefore, one of the main recommendations of the expert is to increase the consumption of whole grains, fruit, vegetables, beans, legumes, nuts and seeds.

Michelle dines chicken or fish with vegetables:

Although Michelle’s dinner tends to vary, she stated that she usually dines chicken or fish with vegetables and also usually integrates a protein shake with almond milk. According to Soutter, it is a good strategy to distribute protein intake throughout the day and it is also optimal for the growth and maintenance of muscle mass. It is important to know that although we do not need excessive amounts of protein in the diet to tone us, andThe body asks to use about 20-30 grams of protein (between 0.25-0.4 g of protein per kg) per three-hour period for muscle growth and repair.

How to get more energy?

One of the main goals set out by Michelle to the experts was to have more energy throughout the day, especially in her physical activity routine. The secret to achieving it? Eat more carbohydrates. Especially considering that Michelle’s diet lacks starchy carbohydrates, which may be contributing to her low energy levels. Carbohydrates are a primary source of fuel that give our muscles and brains the energy they need to move and think.

What’s more, provide fuel for exercise And when we don’t have enough, it is very normal for fatigue and decreased performance to occur when training. Our brains also require a constant supply of sugar from carbohydrates for a optimal concentration and cognitive performance.

Therefore the recommendation is focus on consuming complex slow-release carbohydrates, such as potato (with skin), whole wheat pasta, whole wheat bread, brown rice, whole couscous, oats, rye, quinoa, buckwheat and millet. The legume family, such as beans, lentils, chickpeas, and peas are also excellent sources of slow-release carbohydrates that also provide protein. Last but not least. While a slight calorie deficit is required to lose fat, you can fatigue occurs if the deficit is too low in relation to your daily energy expenditure. Therefore, in the event of constant fatigue, your calorie intake may need to be reassessed to ensure you are getting enough energy throughout the day while meeting your fat loss goals.

