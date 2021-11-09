Sixers 96 – Knicks 103

Julius Randle was the Knicks’ hero with 31 points (8 in a row in a key stretch of the fourth quarter) and 12 rebounds. Those of the Big Apple thus recover the path of victory in the visit to the leader of their conference. A leader, yes, greatly diminished by the four casualties of players in COVID protocol, including Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris.

Bulls 118 – Nets 95

Tremendous blackout in the fourth quarter for the Brooklyn Nets, who received a 42-17 run to end up eliminated from a game in which the biggest difference until then had been a +10 for the Bulls at the start of the second period. The Chicagoans, who also had some losses in a row, are re-engaged in the fight for the top of the East with DeMar DeRozan (28 points) and Zach LaVine (24) as their most outstanding players. Kevin Durant’s 38 goals came to nothing.

Grizzlies 125 – Wolves 118

Great victory for a Memphis Grizzlies who are specializing in tight finishes and overtime. This time they won in overtime after coming back 14 points in the final five and a half minutes of regulation time. Ja Morant (33) was once again the top scorer for some Grizzlies in which Brandon Clarke also stood out with 20 points and 9 rebounds.

Kings 104 – Suns 109

The Suns continue their climb after a hesitant start to the season, although they were on the verge of having a scare that would have been unexpected seeing how the game was going. Those of Phoenix were leading by 21 at the beginning of the fourth quarter, but in those 12 minutes they were only 11 points scored by the 28 of Sacramento. The Kings had ball to tie with a triple, but lost it and Chris Paul sentenced from the free throw. Cameron Payne was key for Arizona coming off the bench and scoring 24 points in 22 minutes on the court.

Mavs 108 – Pelicans 92

A 12-0 run early in the fourth quarter with Luka Doncic on the bench was the final blow. The Mavs remain third and the Pelicans last. Read the chronicle here.

Nuggets 113 – Heat 96

Game well drawn by Denver, showing once again the good level they can reach. Without Facundo Campazzo, out of rotation, and with a Nikola Jokic chopped excessively. Read the chronicle here.

Lakers 126 – Hornets 123

Angelenos fans do not win to annoyance: a controlled game that complicates them, ends in overtime and is won in the last plays. Read the chronicle here.