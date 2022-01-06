01/06/2022 at 09:00 CET

Drafting

This Wednesday, January 6, the State Lottery and Betting draw room hosts the extraordinary draw of Lotería del Niño 2022. The traditional event puts an end to the Christmas holidays and, although it does not generate the same expectation as the Christmas draw, it also distributes a good amount of millions: 700,000,000 euros to be exact.

The draw begins at 12:00 peninsular time and is carried out using the multiple drums system. This makes the draw follow a preset script with a duration of half an hour.

Thus, first five two-digit endings are drawn, then fourteen three-digit endings and, later, two four-digit endings, before proceeding to extract the third, second and first prize balls, in that order, and two final refunds.

Follow the El Niño draw live:

Check here if you have been awarded in the Lotería del Niño.

The ‘El Niño’ awards

The issuance of this 2022 amounts to a total of 50 series of 100,000 tickets each, at the price of 200 euros per ticket, divided into tenths of 20 euros. The total issue is 1,000,000,000 euros.

In relation to the most important ‘El Niño’ prizes, the First Prize is 2,000,000 euros per series; the Second Prize, of 750,000 euros per series; and the Third Prize, of 250,000 euros per series. In addition, there are 20 prizes of 3,500 euros and another 1,400 prizes of 1,000 euros per series, among others.

This year 830,229,000 euros have been allocated, which represents an average of 17.50 euros per inhabitant, an amount widely exceeded in communities such as Castilla y León (27.63 euros), Asturias (26.52) or Comunidad Valenciana (24.84), according to the data provided by LAE.

Conversely, where less lottery has been bought It is in the Balearic Islands (8.95 euros per inhabitant), Extremadura (12.09) and the Canary Islands (12.20), in addition to Ceuta and Melilla, which have had an average consignment of 4.02 and 5.52 euros, respectively .