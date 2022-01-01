

Odinet justified her comments by saying that she was sedated and did not remember anything.

A Louisiana judge caught on video making racist comments and calling an African-American thief a “cockroach,” he resigned this Friday, according to a report.

Michelle Odinet, a former Lafayette city court judge, apologized and later resigned for the use of “hurtful words” in images that appeared earlier this month, local media KLFY reported.

“I am sorry for the pain I have caused my community, and I apologize, as my words did not promote the public’s trust and integrity in the judiciary.Odinet stated in his resignation letter, which was addressed to the Chief Justice of Louisiana, John Meimer.

“After much thought and prayer, and in order to facilitate healing within the community, I hereby resign as a Lafayette City Court Judge with immediate effect,” said Odinet.

He also said that he was taking responsibility for the “hurtful” words he used when describing the person who robbed his home.

In the images where she was captured, she can be seen saying: “It sucks, like a cockroach“In reference to the thief from his house, who stole two vehicles.

Odinet was a prosecutor for the Orleans and Lafayette Parish district attorney’s offices in Louisiana. She initially resisted giving up despite requests for her to do so, justifying that her words were used while she had taken a sedative, so she has no recollection of what happened, as stated to KATC.

“The (robbery) shook me to the core and my mental state was fragile“, He told the aforementioned medium. “I was devastated and still can’t sleep. They gave me a sedative at the time of the video ”.

For his part, Odinet’s lawyer, Dane Ciolino, spoke with The Acadiana Advocate, and stated that his client felt “humiliated, ashamed and sorry for what he has done and the damage he has caused to the community.”

On December 16, he agreed to take temporary leave without pay, and the Louisiana Supreme Court opened an investigation into the controversial video.

Meanwhile, the Louisiana Supreme Court appointed the retired judge of the Opelousas City Court, Vanessa Harris, to hold the position temporarily.

