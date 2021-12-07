The Christmas season is here and millions of people rush to their theaters to watch the movies most in keeping with the holidays. An example of the above is Realmente Amor – 63%, originally known as Love Actually; This movie has become a favorite with many for its tons of romance and holiday spirit… but there are those who disagree with the way some issues were handled. Twitter users take to the network to criticize the tape, arguing that it is sexist, disturbing and hostile to the bodies of some of its characters.

Released in 2003, Love Actually It was directed by Richard Curtis and starred such stars as Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson and Colin Firth. He presents us with several love stories linked to Christmas: the new Prime Minister of England falls in love with a member of his cabinet within minutes of taking possession of his office at # 10 Downing Street; a writer escapes to the South of France to recover from a disappointment in love and falls in love again in a lake; a happily married woman suspects that she is losing her husband; among many other adventures of romance and betrayal that stole viewers’ hearts.

But although Love Actually It is loved by many people around the planet and is often considered one of the best Christmas movies of all time (and must be seen yes or yes at Christmas), in more recent times there have been criticisms around its premise. During the last days, Twitter has been filled with publications that once again praise the film, but also with others that point out its “sexism” and even its “fat phobia.” As with many tapes that have already been on the market for several years, Love Actually it is getting old and recent generations may not agree with the ways of its history.

Do youLove Actually It is also one of your favorite Christmas movies or has it become an intolerable piece for your collection? Here we present a series of tweets that are condemning the film in the middle of the Christmas season.

I can’t get festive this year! Do the regular movies I watch, like The Holiday and Love Actually, etc., feel so outdated and sexist? It makes me feel sick all the time.

I watched Love Actually for the first time last night and she’s not only fat phobic, she’s also sexist. Maybe there were 2-3 times during the whole process where I laughed, but most of the movie was like, ‘Wtf, how do you consider this romantic?’

Let’s all come together and finally admit that Love Actually is a terrible, creepy movie.

My 99-year-old grandmother talking about Love Actually: ‘It was the worst movie I ever saw. All they do is fuck each other and fuck someone else. ‘

This is the season for me to blacklist Love Actually as I despise that movie with a passion, Merry Christmas.

I said it before and I will say it again. Love Actually is an incredibly embarrassing and haunting movie and I don’t understand how so many talented actors accepted it.

Love Actually is the worst Christmas movie and I stand by it. What’s so festive about a group of people fooling each other?

I love Love Actually, but the fat phobia in this movie is just wild.

It’s that time of year when everyone needs to be reminded that Love Actually is a crap movie, actually.

