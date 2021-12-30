The interpretation of the stars is a knowledge that has guided men for several centuries, which is why the zodiac has become a benchmark, especially when a new cycle begins. Astrologer Kyle Thomas shared his sex and love horoscope predictions for each sign in 2022, and surely you will be interested in knowing them.

Aries

Planetary trends signal for Aries a moment of reflection around their sex life and relationships in previous years, so this 2022 will be marked by awakenings and deep connections. However, Thomas cautions that the rams better be cautious and not rush into a new chapter.

Taurus

After an intense period of concentration, Taurus will be able to unleash their passion and eroticism. It is not surprising that this year there are unexpected commitments and marriages, intense love affairs, but also sudden divorces and separations.

Gemini

Geminis’ sex appeal will be so magnetic that they will even surprise themselves. The zodiac twins will go through a period of trust and attraction that will allow them to test their passionate and daring side.

Cancer

For Cancer, this 2022 is a very good year for relationships of all kinds, but in love you will discover your ability to trust and share passion, friendship and fun with a particular person. Commitments and pregnancies are well aspected.

Leo

This year 2022 is essential for Leos learn to communicate, trust and ask for what they need. The period that begins will be better for relationships than friendship than for love affairs and family relationships will go through an unfortunate period that it will be necessary to face.

Virgo

For singles of the sign, this year could be the year of engagement or meeting with the ideal person. It may be someone of another racial or cultural background. However, the tendency to live in the past can make you feel the urge to run to a former partner.

Libra

Before summer your relationships will focus on work and family, but During the second half of the year you are likely to find the love you are looking for so much. If you are thinking about a separation, try to specify during the first semester.

Scorpion

2022 in love and sex are characterized by their strength for Scorpio. It may be that they finally find the passionate love that they have sought so much that they even make commitments or marriages, and if they are already in a couple they can rekindle the flame.

Sagittarius

The 2022 keyword for Sagittarius is adventure. His heart is full of momentum and euphoria. That happiness can transform your life and make you take serious steps in life., such as getting married or pregnant.

Capricorn

To find passion and true love in 2022 you must renounce your past. The past taught you various experiences, but it’s time to let go to find new ways to live love. Love is before you if you know how to find it in your present.

Aquarium

This year is ideal to focus on the most important love that exists: love for yourself.. The ideal love that you think so much about will come to you if you know how to value yourself and become independent. For the second half of the year you may find a great passion on your way.

Pisces

2022 is a very well aspected year for Pisces relationships in every way. This is a passionate, exotic and brilliant stage that will not go unnoticed by anyone. It is a good time to fall in love, get engaged, get married or get pregnant, as your relationships will prosper.

