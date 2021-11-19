Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes decide to end their relationship | Instagram

Everything seems to indicate that the love between Camila Cabello and Shawn mendes It has come to an end, that’s right, something that did not even pass through the mind has happened and undoubtedly surprised millions of people, because they boasted of having a fairly good relationship.

It should be noted that celebrities announced the news on their social networks, it was this Wednesday, November 17 through their social networks that the singer Camila Cabello, 24 years old and the Canadian star Shawn Mendes, 23, decided announce your breakup.

The ex-couple decided to share a brief explanation about their breakup to their Instagram stories, however, they detailed that they will continue to be friends, something that to be true is very difficult to happen.

Hello guys, we have decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for each other as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and we will continue to be best friends “, with emojis of hearts, and they closed with the signature of the two:” We greatly appreciate your support from the beginning and in the future. “

As you may remember, Camila and Shawn’s love story began almost seven years ago, however, it was until 2019 that they confirmed their romance.

The singers met in 2014 during the Austin Mahone concerts, where both participated in the opening, although later Mendes announced that he wanted something more with the Cuban singer.

On the other hand, a source close to the singer pointed out that Shawn “started the conversation” with Camila about the breakup last week.

Last October, the Havana singer said that she and Shawn were able to help each other with their mental health.

I comment that “for better or for worse,” they have learned to be honest with each other about when it’s time to talk to a therapist, explaining, “I’m going to vent or rant about something, and he’ll be like, ‘Have you talked with X on that? ‘ And I would say, ‘No. I have to do a session.’ And he will do the same to me. “

Undoubtedly, this break has generated thousands of reactions in the various social networks where they do not stop commenting on what happened, because it was one of the favorite couples and it was even expected that they would soon reach the altar.

In fact, many people think that it is simply something temporary or that it is a simple joke that they are playing on their followers, since just a couple of weeks ago both artists traveled to the city of Oaxaca to visit the relatives of the also actress.