10/28/2021 at 6:15 PM CEST

.

Known as Love fraudster, Albert C., who accumulates up to 25 complaints and for whom the prosecutor asks 3.5 years in prison for one of these cases, He denied this Thursday at the Barcelona Court of having cheated on his ex-partner to obtain money through loans, credit operations or seize their assets.

In the sixth section of the Barcelona Court, the trial against Albert C. was held this Thursday, accused of having continuously scammed one of his romantic ex-partners, Elba E., who has contracted a debt of 43,000 euros due to the loans she requested after being allegedly deceived by him and for the purchases that the man made with her credit cards without her “consent” or “knowledge”.

In its final conclusions, The Public Ministry has lowered his request for an initial penalty from eight and a half years in prison to three and a half for a continuing crime of scam that includes misappropriation, by eliminating the aggravating circumstance of abuse of a personal relationship as stated in their preliminary reports.

In addition, the prosecutor requests compensation of almost 60,000 euros for the victim for the disorders caused – he suffered anxiety and a persistent depressive disorder – and for the loans granted in his name.

According to the public ministry, Albert began a romantic relationship with Elba in December 2015 -which lasted about six months- with the “sole purpose of gaining her esteem and credibility in order to obtain the greatest possible economic benefit at the expense” of her.

To this end, maintains the prosecutor, the defendant He managed to get the woman to sign several loans after Albert told him that he was in a bad economic situation Due to the fact that his father’s family business was seized, so he could not dispose of the money in the accounts as they were blocked despite having a large estate, a situation that, according to the public prosecutor’s office, was “totally fictitious.”

The defendant, the prosecutor maintains in his indictment, disposed “freely” of the money from the loans, which were entered directly into his account, after agreeing to return these amounts to the woman, which he never did.