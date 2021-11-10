Thalía, Yolanda Andrade and their love triangle with another actress | Instagram

The controversial driver Yolanda andrade He aired his secrets, as he revealed that he had an affair with the member of a musical group many years ago, which is why it is said that there was a love triangle between Thalía, Yolanda Andrade and Verónica Castro.

The truth is that Yolanda Andrade is in the eye of the hurricane and this is because she confessed that she had secretly married Veronica Castro, despite the fact that the queen of soap operas publicly denied it.

Now, Yolanda Andrade returns to vent her deep secrets regarding love by confessing that she had an affair with a member of a musical group many years ago.

Without a doubt, these confessions surprised his millions of followers enough and to this day they continue to think about it.

I had a girlfriend who was very funny, because she was pretty, a singer in a musical group. This singer was very angry and very jealous of you, because you are taller than her, ”Yolanda told her ex-partner Lorena Meritano, in a live she had on Instagram.

As he indicates, he ended up falling in love a lot with that woman and they lived a very peculiar and unforgettable stage, so many began to point out that the singer he was talking about was clearly Thalia.

This is because at that time he was part of the Timbiriche group and Yolanda without saying names told them:

They hit him. “

It should be noted that the good relationship between Thalia and Andrade is known, since they have photographed together on several occasions and have participated in family events.

On the other hand, a woman who marked the life of Yolanda Andrade was Verónica Castro, because as you may remember, they shared spotlights in a season of “Big Brother”.

The affection of the actress for the presenter ended, since Yolanda Andrade joked for weeks about an alleged wedding between them several years ago.

Verónica Castro put a stop to her, and assured that she no longer loves Yolanda Andrade, because she went from “funny and disrespected her.”

However, there was another love that also marked his life, and it was with the host Monserrat and even Yolanda Andrade made it known in her program “Montse & Joe” that Montserrat Oliver had been her best lover.

For many years, rumors of a romance between Montserrat Oliver and Yolanda Andrade emerged in the corridors of Televisa, however, the conductors were always very discreet about it.