It is no secret to anyone that the year 2022 is one of the most difficult that the British royal family has gone through, since in a few months it will be the first year of the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, Felipe.

Since her death, Queen Elizabeth II’s health has had a few ups and downs, as she has had to cancel some events in order to recover and feel better emotionally.

Both her son, the Prince of Wales, and the Dukes of Cambridge, are the ones who have had to take care of the royal duties while the monarch recovers and rests.

And it is that the sympathy and charisma of Kate Middleton have placed her as the worthy successor of Princess Diana of Wales, as she has always proven to be very close to her people.

But unlike her late mother-in-law, Kate has managed to win the love of the queen, and everything seems to indicate that the 95-year-old monarch plans a big celebration for her in-law granddaughter’s 40th birthday.

Low blow for Meghan Markle

Since Middleton married the future King of the United Kingdom in 2011, the queen has always considered her, something that has made it very evident and even in the presence of Meghan Markle.

The affection increased when Harry and his family decided to put themselves in the middle and get away from the royal family, so now the queen wants to give a real celebration to the Duchess of Cambridge, something that many followers assure has never happened with Meghan.

It will be next Sunday, January 9, when Middleton reaches the age of 40 and due to the pandemic and the high infections caused by the Omicron variant, the celebration will be very different.

According to some English media, the British monarch wants to spoil what could be the next queen consort, so she has a great party prepared for her that could be held in a few months.

Everything seems to be the same queen in person, the one who wants to be aware of every detail of the organization of the event, because it will be next June when her grandson also reached the age of 40.

Therefore, the royal family plans a discreet event and with all the relevant security protocols where it is unknown if the Sussex levees will be invited.

And it is that a couple of days ago, the news was released that Queen Elizabeth II is the one who has indicated that there must already be a rapprochement between the crown and the Sussexes.

