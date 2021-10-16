Updated on Saturday, October 16, 2021 – 01:18

The Government has approved the draft law to avoid waste

Three years ago the French supermarket chain Intermarch started selling defective fruit and vegetables with 30% discounts within a campaign called “ugly fruits and vegetables”. Then he did the same with his brand of cookies, many of them broken inside the packages or with irregular shapes. The objective was to prevent the consumer from throwing the products away just because they have some deformity, they break in transport or, ultimately, because they do not meet aesthetic requirements that have nothing to do with quality or taste.

The campaign ran for a whole month in the chain’s stores and was remarkably successful. Following these same steps, Spain is also going to generalize the commercialization of food with defects. The Government has approved this week a draft law to combat food waste that, among other things, contemplates that supermarkets dedicate a space in stores to sell products close to expiration or with aesthetic defects.

The distribution, which includes supermarkets, hypermarkets and specialized stores, is waiting to know the fine print of the regulations, although they go with the duties done, because, according to sources in the sector, this “is something most chains already do”, especially with packaged products, such as yogurts.

Now it will be done on a mandatory basis and also with fresh products. “We are waiting to know a little more about the measures of this new project,” says Ignacio Garca-Magarzo, general director of Asedas, the Spanish Association of Self-service and Supermarket Distributors, which encompasses most of the sector. “The proximity model of distribution in Spain helps precisely to ensure that there is no waste, because the fact of having stores next to home means that there is no accumulation in the fridge “, he points out.

Donation without VAT

According to the new law, all agents in the food chain must have a prevention plan to avoid waste: products with sufficient shelf life will be donatedThose that have not been sold but are in optimal consumption conditions will be transformed into juices or jams, for example. On the other hand, those that are not fit for human consumption will be given for animal feed.

The problem is not so much in the packaged, where there are almost no losses and “the supply is tight”, but in the fresh. According to Aecoc, the Association of Mass Consumption Companies, 3.5% of the fresh food in distribution does not get to be marketed for different reasons: by the manipulation of consumers, who spoil them, or because they deteriorate in transport or home delivery. Of these, 2% end up wasted. Half are fruits and vegetables, ahead even of fish (42%) and meat (8%).

12% of this loss goes to donation, compared to 29% that is recovered or recycled and 59% that ends up in the waste manager, according to Aecoc. This percentage of food that ends up wasted is explained because the chains “find serious difficulties in donating products such as meat and fish.”

“Companies are the first interested in not having losses. It is not about having a sales corner with products close to expiration, but not having them, or reducing them, because that generates losses for companies and we are the first interested in not having them. have them “, explain sources in the sector, who ask that companies “VAT can be deducted from these products that have been donated but not sold”, so that donating them does not imply a tax burden.

Waste in the fridges

They also believe that the debate has to focus more on households, which is where waste occurs. According to data from the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, In 2020, Spanish households threw away more than 1,300 million kilos of uneaten food, 31 kilos / liters per person. The Government wants to reduce this figure by half in 2030. “This draft is intended to generate debate,” said the Minister of Agriculture himself, Luis Planas, last week at the presentation of the draft.

In the case of the hotel business, consumers will have the right (and the establishment will be obliged to do so) to be able to order the leftover food to take away, something that, as happens in distribution, “was already being done in a large part of the establishments,” they say from the Hostelera de Espaa.

“More than a fifth of the food wasted in our homes is due to not knowing how to use or reuse the leftovers“, points out Rebecca Rippin, CEO for Iberia of Cookpad, an application focused on reducing food waste through the kitchen and that goes further, since it even aims to reuse parts of the fruits and vegetables that we normally throw away, such as peels or vegetables. nuggets.

“In the case of fresh food, every day we throw away parts of fruits and vegetables that are actually edible because we don’t know how to use them. If we learn, and we can save half of our leftovers and half of the waste of fruits and vegetables, we could reduce by 34% the total waste of food in Spain from our homes “, says Rippin.

