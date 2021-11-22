

Governor Hochul urges to apply for aid to pay for heating and utilities

Photo: Edwin Martínez / Impremedia

The mercury gradually begins to decrease, with winter looming on the horizon, and as a way to ensure low-income New Yorkers do not suffer from the cold, the New York State is calling for vulnerable families to join existing utility payment assistance programs. The goal is to prevent low-income New Yorkers from experiencing potential service interruptions during the cold season.

This was announced by the governor of the state of New York, Kathy Hochul, who launched a campaign to inform about the heating assistance and services available to cover expenses for New York homes, and incidentally teach best practices so that tenants and landlords learn to avoid rising costs.

“Rising heating and utility costs in the winter months may be enough to break the bank for many New Yorkers who are already struggling to make ends meet,” he said. the state agent. “This new campaign will highlight the multitude of programs and resources available to those in need, from direct financial assistance to free weatherization workshops offered to low-income homeowners and renters.”

The Governor assured that connecting people in need with available relief programs is critical to ensuring that people can have warm homes in the frigid months to come.

New York politics highlighted the existence of the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP), with which eligible landlords and tenants can apply for up to $ 751 in grants. These allocated funds will depend on income, household size, and how they heat their homes.

According to data from the Government, a family of four can have a maximum monthly gross income of $ 5,249 or an annual gross income of $ 62,983 and qualify for benefits.

To request this help, interested parties can contact the State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) at local departments of social services or by phone.

In addition, its announcement revealed that New York State is also providing $ 150 million in federal funds to help low-income households pay back heating service arrears.

“This Regular Arrears Supplement is available to households that are eligible for HEAP and are behind on their heating bills, but do not qualify for utility assistance offered by the New York Emergency Rental Assistance Program ( ERAP) ”, warned the announcement of the state president. “One-time payments through the regular arrears supplement can cover all accumulated heating service arrears up to $ 10,000 per household, and requests for assistance are accepted at local departments of social services in person or by phone.”

An estimated 523,000 households have so far received $ 158.6 million in HEAP program benefits in the 2021-2022 heating season. Similarly, with the Regular Arrears Supplement, more than $ 79 million have been paid for 50,000 households.

The governor He highlighted that other available help has to do with the delivery of $ 3,000 for boiler repair and up to $ 6,500 for replacement of heating equipment in homes, also through the OTDA office.

“For too many New Yorkers, the cost of home heating represents a significant burden on their home budget, even before accounting for the anticipated increase in these expenses this winter,” said the Deputy Executive Commissioner of the State Office of Temporary Assistance. and for the Disabled, (OTDA) Barbara C. Guinn. “These programs aim to ease some of that burden and help low-income households across our state make ends meet during cold weather months.”

The Governor’s announcement comes just as the New York Public Utilities Commission warned that electricity and natural gas bills are expected to be higher for the winter season 2021-2022 and that the rates of natural gas increase by 21%.

Where to apply for benefits?

You can visit the State website: https://mybenefits.ny.gov/mybenefits/begin You can also visit the OTDA page: https://otda.ny.gov/programs/heap/contacts/ At the link https: // www.nyserda.ny.gov/All-Programs/Assisted-Home-Performance-with-ENERGY-STAR you can get energy saving information OR you can visit in person or call the Department of Social Services Offices Monday through Friday, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Waverly Job Center: 12 West 14th Street: 2nd Floor: (212) 331-3126 Rider Job Center: 300 Canal Place: 1st Floor, Bronx: (212) 331-3126 Croton Job Center: 1910 Monterey Avenue , Bronx: 2nd Floor: (212) 331-3126Coney Island Job Center: 3050 West 21st Street: 1st Floor: Brooklyn: (212) 331-3126 Queens Job Center: 32-20 Northern Blvd: 2nd Floor: Queens: (212) 331 -3126Richmond Job Center: 201 Bay Street: 1st Floor: Staten Island: (212) 331-3126 Or you can call 311 after hours