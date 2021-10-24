10/24/2021 at 2:00 PM CEST

Adrià Leon

Won again Sam lowes, who knew how to make the most of the pole position achieved yesterday. The Marc VDS rider took the lead to avoid, above all, the presence of his partner Augusto Fernandez, who managed to come back to catch up with Arón Canet in the last lap of the race.

Very happy he was # 22 of the intermediate category in the parc fermé. “Very difficult weekend to get the perfect setting. We were entering unfamiliar terrain in the second part of the race and the truth was that it turned out great. I was able to keep up to the end and above all keep the tires, so victory is of great value. I want to congratulate especially to Augustus, who has had an almost perfect Grand Prix since Friday and today has shown it despite the Long Lap, “acknowledged a very humble Sam Lowes.

A little over a second later he entered Augusto Fernandez, who achieved the second drawer of the podium in the last gasp. “Perfect race practically. I knew it was difficult with the Long Lap, but I have continued to believe to the end. We have saved it, we have come back and we have also enjoyed it. What more can I ask for? said a very happy Augustus.

Arón Canet closed the privileged positions with his fifth podium of the course. “It was an incredible race fighting for victory. I don’t know what happened on the last lap, but we lost. all fuel. So nothing, I can only thank my team for the work done, because in the end we are on the podium again, what counts. Special congratulations to both Sam and Augusto, who have done an especially good race“acknowledged Aron.