The New York singer LP was already used to tours, concerts, recording studios where she spent most of her time composing for herself or for other artists of international stature.

But like the rest of the music industry, the pandemic halted her plans and made her reassess what was around her. “Definitely at this time I drank a little more wine than normal,” he says with his peculiar little smile that appears under the large dark rock glasses he wears.

“I was with my group of friends, my colleagues with whom we were able to make music; trying to create some love, hope for the future. Maybe show some of our frustrations, trying to make things better and thinking about the next time where we would see each other, “he says in an interview.

Laura Pergolizzi -as she is really called-, repeats the idea of ​​“finding light in the dark” a couple of times during the conversation. And it was through music that she found hers. Through lyrics and composition, he captured part of his experiences and was able to create Churches, a new studio album that will be released on December 3.

“The opening song of this album is called When we touch (When we touch) and it is a song that talks about the first time we would be together again. Besides the horrendous things that happened, it was also an inspiring time to be alive and understand that we are all connected. “

The singer hopes her fans will appreciate this new album, which has been so diverse that even her labels have a hard time agreeing on which song to choose as a single. “It’s funny because I have different labels in every part of the world and they all want a different one. But that says there are very good songs there. “

The truth is that he waits for his fans to listen and discover each of the songs so that they know more about who the LP is. “Let mediocre fans listen to their top 5 on Spotify or the greatest hits. The fans really love to listen to an entire album because they know the person better. “

From this album, LP has already featured some singles like The one that you love, Goodbye and One last time. And Angels is their most recent release, a song “really exciting and that I love. I think it’s one of those songs that can be explained by itself, not that I can say ‘oh yeah right, it’s about angels’. It’s actually more of a piece about mood, trying to evoke feelings, almost as much as sentences or things like that. “

The songs from this new album will be presented next Saturday 20 within the tenth edition of Corona Capital that will take place at the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome, and where LP is one of the main shows.

“I think it will be crazy. I had experienced great concerts that blew my mind, but this one is special. I just have a little paranoia when I go on tour because I don’t want the people who see me or work with me to get sick, I feel this concern.

LP, who has composed songs for other music stars such as Rihanna, Cher, Christina Aguilera and Leona Lewis, is excited as she does her Chinese hair. But she confesses that going back on stage makes her a little nervous because of the time that has passed.

“We had to rehearse a lot because I had forgotten the songs after months away. But after a few shows I feel like I came back to my place. Like riding a bike, I just had to get back to riding ”.