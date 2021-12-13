Auburn legacy Bo Nix dropped a bombshell by entering the transfer portal, but now where could the former 5-star quarterback land in college football?

It wasn’t all that long ago when it would’ve been crazy to suggest that Bo Nix, the son of a former Auburn star who seemingly has the program in his blood, would leave the Tigers. But that, however, is the reality we now live in.

On Sunday night, Nix announced on his Instagram that with a “heavy heart” he was transferring from Auburn and the former 5-star recruit who is still recovering from a broken ankle suffered near the end of this past season will have his name in the portal.

Now, the question becomes what’s next for Bo Nix. So, looking back at the teams who recruited him out of high school and the potential needs for the 2022 season, here are five ideal spots where the quarterback could land.

Bo Nix transfer destinations: 5 ideal landing spots

5. Florida State Seminoles

You have to tip your cap to Mike Norvell and the job he did down the stretch in Tallahassee. Florida State had a nightmarish start to this past season but the Seminoles never quit fighting and were on the cusp of making a bowl game against many odds.

And there’s a chance that FSU wants to stick with that and, subsequently, also stick with Jordan Travis under center while Norvell tries to rebuild the once-proud program. But at the same time, it’s possible he also wants to make a big splash and take a step forward, both of which would come by way of landing Nix.

Nix was recruited by FSU in high school but, now that he’s on the market again, perhaps the Seminoles could look for the overall upgrade at the position to try and hit the next level of the rebuild.

4. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Mike Gundy and the Oklahoma State program have to be kicking themselves as they were literal inches away from winning the Big 12 and punching a ticket to the College Football Playoff. Alas, they head into a bowl game and then next year but, if they’re going to break through, they’ll need to be better offensively. And perhaps Bo Nix could be the spark they need on that side of the ball.

Spencer Sanders has been in Stillwater for what feels like a decade but, after flashing in his freshman season, he simply hasn’t delivered the goods for the Cowboys and has shown little to no improvement. Nix, for his faults, has gotten better and is just a more talented overall quarterback than Sanders. If Gundy wants to go all-in on getting over the hump, pursuing Nix again might be the move.