College football fans and members of the media lost their minds after the LSU Tigers pulled off a ridiculous fake punt play.

The LSU Tigers had nothing to lose on Saturday against the Alabama Crimson Tide. The team is 4-4 on the year and head coach Ed Orgeron is leaving the program after this season. So, they were looking to pull out the upset against the defending National Champions. The Tigers showed they were not messing around on their opening drive.

Facing a fourth-and-four situation in the first quarter, Orgeron called a timeout, leaving many confused as to why he would do that on a punting play. After the timeout, Avery Atkins pulled up on his punt attempt, ran towards the line of scrimmage and uncorked a leaping pass to Jack Mashburn for a 26-yard gain!

Many were fooled on Saturday, and that includes college football fans and members of the media covering and / or watching the game.

College football Twitter reacts to LSU fake punt vs. Alabama

Bro !! My man really shot the jumper on the LSU fake punt. I love it. At least there’s something good for the day. – Ryan Clark (@ Realrclark25) November 6, 2021

Great fake punt there by the wily Greg McMahan. Exactly how LSU should be playing this game. And so well executed. – Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) November 6, 2021

LSU called a timeout because they saw a chance for a fake punt… and ran it successfully. The dice is rolling. It came up Tigers the first time. One of the perks of a coach with nothing to lose? – Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) November 6, 2021

I am in love with that LSU fake punt. – Adam Kramer (@KegsnEggs) November 6, 2021

What a fake punt by LSU! Fabulous design and execution – Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) November 6, 2021

Fantastic fake punt for LSU. America needs Bama to lose again. – Josh Chisholm (@ jchizzy21) November 6, 2021

I hope LSU runs the exact same fake punt on their next 4th down – juan of plenty (@juanmississippi) November 6, 2021

Fake punt and jump pass. Wow LSU! 👏🏼 – TechTina (@ TechTina1) November 6, 2021

LSU fake punt was so obvious lmao – 11 ‘$ pitta (@ dandre985__) November 6, 2021

What a floating pass by Atkins to end the Crimson Tide into disarray.

The gutsy play call paid off for the Tigers, as they got in the end zone on an eight-yard touchdown pass from Max Johnson to wide receiver Brian Johnson Jr. to take an early 7-0 lead.

LSU’s lead disappeared just before halftime, however, as Alabama tied the game on a two-yard touchdown run by Brian Robinson Jr. After Johnson threw an interception, the Crimson Tide capitalized on a pass from Bryce Young to John Metchie III to take a 14 -7 lead.

First, Purdue pulled off their trick play in their upset win over Michigan State. Now, LSU utilized the fake punt against Alabama. What a Week 10.

