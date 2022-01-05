The Kansas State Wildcats and LSU Tigers are set to meet up in Houston for this season’s Texas Bowl. Here’s what you need to know about the game.

The LSU Tigers aren’t having to travel far for their bowl game. Despite the fact that the season was tumultuous and ended Ed Orgeron’s time in Baton Rouge, the Tigers still have something to celebrate in the fact that they were able to make it to a bowl game.

Sure, the transition to Brian Kelly taking over at LSU is going to be what most people are focused on, but this game has the potential to be intriguing. That’s especially true when considering how the Tigers had to scrap their way to becoming bowl eligible by upsetting the Texas A&M Aggies at the end of the regular season.

On the other sideline sit the Kansas State Wildcats and Chris Klieman. At 7-5, the Wildcats had a decent year with Klieman and, even if there was some hope that Kansas State could have a better year, there’s still an opportunity ahead of Kansas State to end this season on a high note.

The Wildcats have lost their last two games, losing to the Baylor Bears and Texas Longhorns. Prior to that, Kansas State had plenty of momentum, winning four in a row. If Kansas State can come out and beat LSU in Houston, then the Wildcats will be able to recapture some of the excitement they had a few weeks back.

Kansas State vs. LSU injury report Texas Bowl

It remains to be seen if Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson will be able to play in the Texas Bowl. Thompson has been a monumental part of Kansas State’s offense and the Wildcats tend to struggle when he’s not healthy.

Kansas State vs. LSU odds and betting pick Texas Bowl

WynnBET’s Texas Bowl NCAA odds have the Wildcats favored by one point and the over / under is set at 47.

What channel is the Texas Bowl on?

The Kansas State vs. LSU game today will be broadcast on ESPN at 9 pm (ET).

Kansas State vs. LSU Texas Bowl live stream

Today’s Texas Bowl game can be streamed live on FuboTV.

LSU radio broadcast

To listen to the LSU radio network call the Texas Bowl, click here.

Kansas State radio broadcast

Those interested in tuning into the Kansas State radio network broadcast of the Texas Bowl should click here.

