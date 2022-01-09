01/09/2022 at 17:27 CET

With 15 minutes remaining, Tottenham he was losing in his own home against him Morecambe, third division. It was intuited what could be the great surprise of the day of FA Cup, until they appeared Lucas Moura and Kane. Conte turned to his stars in the second half and they changed the game. Winks called from a direct free kick, and the two attackers ended the impossible dream of the Morecambe.

TOT

MOR

Tottenham

Gollini; Tanganga, Rodon, Davies; Doherty, Ndombele (Skipp, M.69), Winks, Sessegnon (Emerson, M.87); Bryan Gil (Lucas Moura, M.69), Dele Alli (Kane, M.69), Lo Celso (Scarlett, M.86).

Morecambe

Carson; Cooney, McLaughlin, O’Connor, Bedeau (Gibson, M.65), Leigh; McLoughlin, Diagouraga (Wildig, M.77), McCalmont; Ayunga (Obika, M.58), Stockton.

Goals

0-1 M.33 O’Connor; 1-1 M.76 Winks; 2-1 M.85 Lucas Moura; 3-1 M.88 Kane.

Referee

John Brooks. TA: Diagouraga (M.44) Cooney (M.74).

Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham fans will remember the hardships they suffered from their modest rival. Although the ‘spurs’ came out with an eleven full of unusual players, and had the first great opportunity with a shot to the post from Doherty, they conceded unforgivably. At the exit of a corner, the captain of the Morecambe, O’Connor, He entered completely alone to shoot Gollini with a right hand.

The nerves took hold of the Londoners, who did not know how to put order in their heads until the entrance of their great swords. Skipp, Lucas Moura and Kane They entered a triple change that gave them the missing imbalance. After a warning from Moura, the tie came in a lateral foul. Served her Winks with poison, so much so that the ball ended up in the net without anyone finishing it off. A great goal.

Follow the entire Premier League exclusively on DAZN. Subscribe now, you have a free trial month!

The tie destabilized Morecambe, and the visitor McLaughlin made a mistake that cost them the game. With his own overturned, he lost the ball under the pressure of a Moura that was launched totally alone towards the rival goalkeeper. He dribbled it and traced the game so that Harry Kane, minutes later, I gave them absolute tranquility with the final 3-1. Not without suffering, but Conte’s men avoided a cup catastrophe.